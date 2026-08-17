Tune in to Wideouts, presented by Huntington Bank, for exclusive look at the Browns' receiving corps

Tune in Wednesday to watch the premiere of Wideouts, presented by Huntington Bank – a three-part series that dives into the Browns' receiving corps and follows the position room throughout training camp. The three-part series features exclusive interviews with players and coaches, as well as behind-the-scenes access to the Browns during training camp and the preseason.

Part One, set to premiere at 7 p.m. ET on Aug. 19, will take fans behind the scenes through the early days of camp and how head coach Todd Monken and wide receivers coach Christian Jones are evaluating the receivers. Fans will also gain an exclusive look at rookie WR Denzel Boston's preparation and experience of his first preseason game.