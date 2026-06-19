How does Emmanuel McNeil-Warren complement the safety room? | Browns Mailbag

After Harold Fannin Jr., who is the next man up in the TE room, and what role will they play in 2026? – Chris P., Berea, Ohio

The Browns addressed the need for depth in their tight end room during the offseason, both in free agency and the draft. They signed Jack Stoll, and drafted Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan. Those three additions also joined Blake Whiteheart and Brenden Bates, who each established depth roles during the 2025 season. They have a solid mix of veteran presence with Bates, Stoll and Whiteheart, as well as young players with their draft picks to build out a deep unit.

Following the draft, Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry highlighted how Royer has the capability to produce both in a traditional inline role or a receiving role, which gives them flexibility in the room.

The Browns utilized the offseason program to assess all of their additions to the tight end room and will establish their roles throughout training camp. Another one of those players who could develop a role is Ryan, who the Browns drafted with the 248th pick. Run game coordinator/tight ends coach Jeff Blasko said Ryan has a strong fundamental foundation.

"He's been very well coached and he's a Swiss Army knife," Blasko said. "You see him doing so many different things on tape, in addition to having the special teams value, so, obviously the more that you can do, the more creative you can get with those kinds of pieces."