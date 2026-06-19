How does Emmanuel McNeil-Warren complement the safety room? | Browns Mailbag

The Browns wrapped up the nine weeks of their offseason program just over a week ago, where the coaching staff and players went through three phases of work until the program ended with a three-day mandatory minicamp.
"Whole offseason was outstanding because really, for the most part, our team was here for the other nine weeks," head coach Todd Monken said. "So, guys did a great job. It's been a really productive offseason."
Now, the Browns are on a break until they return in late July for training camp. Until then, we opened up the mailbag to answer your questions.
Who is a player that exceeded expectations during camp? – Kyle B., Fort Wayne, Indiana
I wouldn't quite phrase it as "exceeded expectations," but there are a couple of names that stood out during OTAs and training camp to me.
First, I would highlight RB Quinshon Judkins in his return from a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula. Judkins first participated in individual drills before adding team drills as the program continued. Once fully into mandatory minicamp, he was working with the first team in 11-on-11 periods – making plays in both the run and pass game.
"It feels like he's got his confidence back, his explosion," Monken said of Judkins. "We'll just see when he gets the pads on but looks good."
Another player who stood out was rookie WR Denzel Boston. He was as advertised during OTAs and minicamp, catching numerous contested catches and making plays. At this stage of the offseason, they are not facing the defense live; but Boston's quick understanding of the offense, ability to get open and catch contested passes was a highlight all throughout OTAs and camp.
"From the first day we watched him run routes, I mean it was jog through and I was like this guy's got great hips. He knows what to do, and he's really focused on doing that and being good on every aspect of his game," wide receivers coach Christian Jones said. "He's not afraid to go snatch it, pluck it out of the air and pull it, so it's been really good to see."
After Harold Fannin Jr., who is the next man up in the TE room, and what role will they play in 2026? – Chris P., Berea, Ohio
The Browns addressed the need for depth in their tight end room during the offseason, both in free agency and the draft. They signed Jack Stoll, and drafted Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan. Those three additions also joined Blake Whiteheart and Brenden Bates, who each established depth roles during the 2025 season. They have a solid mix of veteran presence with Bates, Stoll and Whiteheart, as well as young players with their draft picks to build out a deep unit.
Following the draft, Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry highlighted how Royer has the capability to produce both in a traditional inline role or a receiving role, which gives them flexibility in the room.
The Browns utilized the offseason program to assess all of their additions to the tight end room and will establish their roles throughout training camp. Another one of those players who could develop a role is Ryan, who the Browns drafted with the 248th pick. Run game coordinator/tight ends coach Jeff Blasko said Ryan has a strong fundamental foundation.
"He's been very well coached and he's a Swiss Army knife," Blasko said. "You see him doing so many different things on tape, in addition to having the special teams value, so, obviously the more that you can do, the more creative you can get with those kinds of pieces."
As training camp gets underway and a clearer picture of the depth chart fills out, those specific roles will also develop in Monken's offensive system.
Will Emanuel McNeil-Warren play FS or SS, and how does he complement the room? – Tyler C., Perry, Ohio
It has not been decided yet which safety position rookie Emmanuel McNeil-Warren will play, as pass game coordinator Ephraim Banda explained during mandatory minicamp.
Banda said he plans to take a similar approach to acclimating McNeil-Warren as he did with S Ronnie Hickman during his rookie season, where he only played at one position and grew comfortable before they added in other responsibilities to his assignments. That approach will allow McNeil-Warren to adjust to the NFL and the Browns' defensive scheme.
"I don't want to put him in a situation where it could be too much if I bop him around too much," Banda said. "But I'm excited to see where he can fit in this scheme with the ability to play with multiple safeties, which we've done. So, to be determined. I will say the mental aptitude and what he's done in (the meeting room) is encouraging. I can't wait to see what he can do on the field, but we need to get him out there and let him spill the milk a little bit."
Wherever McNeil-Warren lines up in the secondary, he brings key attributes to the safety room with his instincts and his ability to locate the football. His usage of the peanut punch – which proved beneficial at Toledo – can be a valuable asset to his game to knock the ball out.