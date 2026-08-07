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Emmanuel McNeil-Warren working to learn each day as he adjusts to the Browns' defense

In the first week of training camp, McNeil-Warren has made plays in team drills

Aug 06, 2026 at 08:30 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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As S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren lined up during a 7-on-7 period on Day 5, he read the play and sped towards TE Carsen Ryan, putting his hand out as he jumped and batted down the pass for a pass breakup.

McNeil-Warren has made other key plays in the first eight days of training camp, tipping a ball from TE Jack Stoll's hands that led to an interception by S Christopher Edmonds on Day 4. McNeil-Warren is in the midst of his first NFL training camp after being drafted by the Browns in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

McNeil-Warren missed some of the offseason program with an injury, but he utilized the time off the field to focus on the mental aspect of the game and take mental reps as his teammates practiced. He asked his coaches questions in meetings and picked the brain of his teammates on how they viewed certain situations.

"Just being a vocal learner outside of football not on the field, so just learning every day," McNeil-Warren said. "Still trying to make sure I'm impacting whatever the game plan is or what their scheme is. So just be able to do that while not being on the field."

Now, he is back out on the field during training camp, taking advantage of every rep and making plays.

"I really am proud of where he is right now," pass game coordinator Ephraim Banda said. "I think our support staff, our development staff, has done a great job with him behind the scenes so he can have the best opportunity in camp to play well."

Banda sees some similarities between McNeil-Warren and veteran S Grant Delpit with position flexibility, playing man coverage and winning with his arm and his length. However, Banda emphasized their plan for McNeil-Warren is to make sure he has a clear understanding of playing both free safety and strong safety first. As they bring him along in their scheme, they will continue to develop his role in the secondary.

McNeil-Warren is using that approach as an opportunity, working to be a student of the game and learn how to see the game on the next level. He said he has focused on the fundamentals since he was drafted, particularly in having his eyes in the right spot and how to get the play down.

As McNeil-Warren has studied the defensive scheme and practiced during training camp, he feels their attack-style defense fits his skill set. For a player who utilized the "peanut punch" during his college career at Toledo to knock out the ball, coupled with the secondary's goal to attack the ball and finish on each play, McNeil-Warren believes he can have a positive impact in defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg's system.

"(By) being physical out there, having that heart, mind, fist (mentality) and attack defense," McNeil-Warren said. "So, I feel like we the best attack defense in the world. So, that's what we're going to do every day."

His veteran teammates see his potential. Delpit described McNeil-Warren as a "raw talent," and while he is on the quieter side, McNeil-Warren allows the speed at which he plays at to do the talking. S Ronnie Hickman added that he sees a high level of talent in McNeil-Warren.

As the vets help bring him along through his rookie season, McNeil-Warren can develop into a key piece in their safety room.

"For him to be at that size and move the way he does, whether that's the footwork, the bend in the knees, the shoulder pad level, things like that are natural for a guy like him," Hickman said. "So, the sky's the limit for him."

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Sights from Day 8 of 2026 Browns Training Camp

Check out the top shots from Day 8 of 2026 Browns Training Camp as players got to work with drills, workouts and team prep at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Defensive end Benton Whitley (61) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Benton Whitley (61) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Running Backs Coach Duce Staley and South Carolina Women's Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running Backs Coach Duce Staley and South Carolina Women's Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Center Luke Wypler (56) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Center Luke Wypler (56) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Running back Davon Booth (29) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Davon Booth (29) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Tight end Jack Stoll (89) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Jack Stoll (89) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers (63) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers (63) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Center Kingsley Eguakun (65) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Center Kingsley Eguakun (65) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers (63) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers (63) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (83) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Cornerback Tyler Hall (29) and Defensive Assistant/Nickelbacks Coach Jeff Anderson during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Tyler Hall (29) and Defensive Assistant/Nickelbacks Coach Jeff Anderson during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during Day 8 of Training Camp on August 6, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
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