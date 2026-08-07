Emmanuel McNeil-Warren working to learn each day as he adjusts to the Browns' defense

As S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren lined up during a 7-on-7 period on Day 5, he read the play and sped towards TE Carsen Ryan, putting his hand out as he jumped and batted down the pass for a pass breakup.

McNeil-Warren has made other key plays in the first eight days of training camp, tipping a ball from TE Jack Stoll's hands that led to an interception by S Christopher Edmonds on Day 4. McNeil-Warren is in the midst of his first NFL training camp after being drafted by the Browns in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

McNeil-Warren missed some of the offseason program with an injury, but he utilized the time off the field to focus on the mental aspect of the game and take mental reps as his teammates practiced. He asked his coaches questions in meetings and picked the brain of his teammates on how they viewed certain situations.

"Just being a vocal learner outside of football not on the field, so just learning every day," McNeil-Warren said. "Still trying to make sure I'm impacting whatever the game plan is or what their scheme is. So just be able to do that while not being on the field."