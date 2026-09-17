Austin Barber keeps starting job at right guard after strong Week 1 performance

Barber was the highest-graded rookie offensive lineman in the NFL in Week 1 at 82.6, as well as the Browns' highest-graded offensive player in the game, according to Pro Football Focus. He was also the second-highest graded pass blocker at 83.2 – with only C Elgton Jenkins, who graded out at 84.6, ahead of him. Barber allowed one total pressure in Week 1, but did not allow a sack and was not flagged for a penalty.

For Barber, the grades he receives from his coaches carry a higher importance to him as they provide insight into the areas he can continue to improve his game.

"There's always things you can work on, always things you can improve on, especially my first game," Barber said. "I did some things that were that were good, but there's some things I got to clean up, obviously, like in every game."

For the veterans around Barber, with RT Tytus Howard on one side and Jenkins on the other at center, Barber's first start proved natural.

Barber made the move inside from tackle to guard during training camp and took reps with the second team at right guard during the remainder of training camp and the preseason. He then played at right guard for the final two preseason games against the Bills and Patriots. Then, heading into Week 1 as RG Teven Jenkins was ruled out with an injury, Barber moved into the starting spot.

For Barber, his reps at guard during the preseason allowed him to feel comfortable stepping to the starting role, as well as the support from the veterans in Howard and Elgton Jenkins on either side of him.

His comfort level came from the reps in which he has taken, as well as the work put in with Howard on the right side of the offensive line. Howard said he and Barber have worked on their combination of blocks together in individual drills during practice and have talked through different elements in film, in order to build a level of chemistry.