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Austin Barber keeps starting job at right guard after strong Week 1 performance

Barber moved inside to guard during the preseason and earned his 1st start in Week 1

Sep 17, 2026 at 06:46 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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When RG Austin Barber ran out on the field for the first time in Week 1, he took in the surroundings of his first NFL regular season game in his hometown of Jacksonville, Fla.

Barber had about 15 family members at the game, as well as numerous other friends and connections at the game as the Browns faced the Jaguars. When Cleveland's offense took the field for their first offensive drive, Barber lined up at the line of scrimmage at right guard for his first start as a rookie.

"It was surreal, especially back in my hometown, a bunch of family was there.  It was such a cool experience," Barber said.

Barber's performance in his first regular season game also earned him the starting job moving forward, head coach Todd Monken acknowledged. When the Browns travel to face the Buccaneers in Week 2, Barber is also set to serve as the starting right guard.

"Austin did great," Monken said. "Austin has been progressively getting better every week. I was excited for him – not the outcome from a team standpoint, but to go back home, being from down there, I'm sure he had lots of family there. He wanted to be able to play well, and he did."

Barber was the highest-graded rookie offensive lineman in the NFL in Week 1 at 82.6, as well as the Browns' highest-graded offensive player in the game, according to Pro Football Focus. He was also the second-highest graded pass blocker at 83.2 – with only C Elgton Jenkins, who graded out at 84.6, ahead of him. Barber allowed one total pressure in Week 1, but did not allow a sack and was not flagged for a penalty.

For Barber, the grades he receives from his coaches carry a higher importance to him as they provide insight into the areas he can continue to improve his game.

"There's always things you can work on, always things you can improve on, especially my first game," Barber said. "I did some things that were that were good, but there's some things I got to clean up, obviously, like in every game."

For the veterans around Barber, with RT Tytus Howard on one side and Jenkins on the other at center, Barber's first start proved natural.

Barber made the move inside from tackle to guard during training camp and took reps with the second team at right guard during the remainder of training camp and the preseason. He then played at right guard for the final two preseason games against the Bills and Patriots. Then, heading into Week 1 as RG Teven Jenkins was ruled out with an injury, Barber moved into the starting spot.

For Barber, his reps at guard during the preseason allowed him to feel comfortable stepping to the starting role, as well as the support from the veterans in Howard and Elgton Jenkins on either side of him.

His comfort level came from the reps in which he has taken, as well as the work put in with Howard on the right side of the offensive line. Howard said he and Barber have worked on their combination of blocks together in individual drills during practice and have talked through different elements in film, in order to build a level of chemistry.

"I think he's done a really good job week in, week out of just taking the coaching," Howard said. "Whether it's from some of us older guys, whether it's something from the coaches or whatever, just continue to apply that every day and get better. I've seen him continue to grow this week, so I know he's going to play well."

Ahead of his first start, Elgton Jenkins shared advice with Barber to go out on the field, play his game and play fast. He encouraged Barber to not overthink when he was lined up on the line of scrimmage, and rather focus on his assignment, understand the purpose of his role and execute.

"He actually went out there and played like a vet, phenomenal game for him," Elgton Jenkins said. "He was able to process everything that was going on in different situations. I definitely was impressed about how he played."

Barber also handled the responsibilities of certain silent counts in the first week of the season, and Barber expects to hold similar duties in Week 2. Offensive coordinator Travis Switzer highlighted how Barber's maturity helps him handle the role in certain silent counts, and his veteran teammates around him also noticed the way in which Barber handled relaying the tap.

"With the right guard being the one that's looking back to get the cadence, I think he did a really good job of being consistent all game with that," Howard said. "I'm really impressed with how he's taken his approach, especially with such short notice. I'm very proud of him."

As the Browns prepare to travel to Tampa and face the Buccaneers in Week 2, they will once again face a road environment. The offense is overall focused on improving their operation in order to lead successful drives, and Barber is narrowing in on being quicker in his contact with QB Deshaun Watson and his execution on the offensive line.

However, his veteran teammates around him have full confidence Barber will build off a strong first week in which he played fast and executed his assignments.

"If that was his first game, I'm really excited to see how much better he gets over the season," Howard said.

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Browns Practice for 2026 Week 2 Matchup vs. Buccaneers

Browse photos of the Cleveland Browns practicing at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus as they prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive tackle Xavier Truss (67) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Xavier Truss (67) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Cornerback Michael Coats Jr. (39) and Assistant Strength and Conditioning/Sports Science Coach Josh Christovich during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Michael Coats Jr. (39) and Assistant Strength and Conditioning/Sports Science Coach Josh Christovich during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Wide receiver Bub Means (81) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Bub Means (81) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive tackle Obinna Eze (68) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Obinna Eze (68) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Running back Eric Gray (41) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Eric Gray (41) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive tackle Xavier Truss (67) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Xavier Truss (67) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Tight end Messiah Swinson (84) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Messiah Swinson (84) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Center Luke Wypler (56) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Center Luke Wypler (56) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Running back Eric Gray (41) and Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Eric Gray (41) and Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (20) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (20) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive tackle Obinna Eze (68) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Obinna Eze (68) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive Line Coach George Warhop during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Line Coach George Warhop during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Fullback Michael Burton (34) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Fullback Michael Burton (34) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive Analyst Travis Monken during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Analyst Travis Monken during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Tight end Messiah Swinson (84) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Messiah Swinson (84) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive Quality Control Coach Ian Kolste during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Quality Control Coach Ian Kolste during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Running back Eric Gray (41) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Eric Gray (41) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Tight end Messiah Swinson (84) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Messiah Swinson (84) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive tackle Obinna Eze (68) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Obinna Eze (68) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Director of Strength and Conditioning Larry Jackson during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Director of Strength and Conditioning Larry Jackson during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Running back Eric Gray (41) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Eric Gray (41) during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (20) during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (20) during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Monty Gibson during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Monty Gibson during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Running back Eric Gray (41) and Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Eric Gray (41) and Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Matt Baker during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Matt Baker during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Pass Game Coordinator Danny Breyer during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Pass Game Coordinator Danny Breyer during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 16, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Running back Eric Gray (41) during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Eric Gray (41) during practice on September 17, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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