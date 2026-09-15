Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 2 vs. the Buccaneers

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 2 game on Sunday, Sept. 20 against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET, and the game can be seen on CBS.
Offense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|WR
|Jerry Jeudy
|Tylan Wallace
|LT
|*Spencer Fano
|Dawand Jones
|LG
|Zion Johnson
|Zak Zinter
|C
|Elgton Jenkins
|*Parker Brailsford
|Luke Wypler
|RG
|(Teven Jenkins)
|*Austin Barber
|RT
|Tytus Howard
|WR
|*Denzel Boston
|Malachi Corley
|QB
|Deshaun Watson
|Shedeur Sanders
|*Taylen Green
|RB
|Quinshon Judkins
|(Dylan Sampson)
|Raheim Sanders
|Michael Burton (FB)
|TE
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|Blake Whiteheart
|*Carsen Ryan
|WR
|*KC Concepcion Jr.
|Isaiah Bond
Defense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|LDE
|Jared Verse
|Sam Williams
|LDT
|Maliek Collins
|Mike Hall Jr.
|RDT
|Mason Graham
|Adin Huntington
|RDE
|Isaiah McGuire
|Derek Barnett
|LB
|Carson Schwesinger
|LB
|Quincy Williams
|*Justin Jefferson
|LB
|Easton Mascarenas-Arnold
|Winston Reid
|CB
|Tyson Campbell
|Myles Harden
|Noah Igbinoghene
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|Mekhi Blackmon
|*Toriano Pride Jr.
|S
|Grant Delpit
|*Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
|Daniel Thomas
|S
|Ronnie Hickman
|Donovan McMillon
Special Teams
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|P
|Corey Bojorquez
|K
|Andre Szmyt
|H
|Corey Bojorquez
|KR
|Malachi Corley
|(Dylan Sampson)
|PR
|*KC Concepcion Jr.
|*Denzel Boston
|LS
|Rex Sunahara
*- rookie
()- injured