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Browns place RB Dylan Sampson on injured reserve

Browns also sign RB Jaleel McLaughlin to the active roster from the practice squad and made other roster moves

Sep 15, 2026 at 03:10 PM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
Transactions_9.15.26

The Cleveland Browns have placed RB Dylan Sampson (knee) on injured reserve and signed RB Jaleel McLaughlin to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team has signed RB Eric Gray, T Obinna Eze (pronounced oh-BEAN-uh EZZ-ay), P Wes Pahl and T Xavier Truss to the practice squad and released CB D'Angelo Ross and DT Chris Williams from the practice squad.

Sampson, a fourth-round pick in 2025, has appeared in 16 career games. He has recorded 175 career rushing yards on 65 attempts, while adding 33 receptions for 271 yards with two touchdowns. Sampson sustained a knee injury during the season opener at Jacksonville.

McLaughlin (5-7, 187) is in his fourth NFL season out of Youngstown State. Originally signed by Denver as an undrafted free agent in 2023, McLaughlin has appeared in 41 games with the Broncos. He has recorded 226 career rushes for 1,093 yards with three touchdowns and 59 receptions for 263 yards and four scores. McLaughlin will wear No. 38.

Gray (5-10, 211) is in his fourth NFL season out of Oklahoma. Originally drafted by the Giants in the fifth round in 2023, Gray has appeared in 34 career games. He will wear No. 41.

Eze (6-8, 325) is officially in his first NFL season out of TCU. A native of Lagos, Nigeria, he will count on the roster as part of the International Player Pathway Program. Originally signed by Detroit as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Eze has spent time on the practice squads in Detroit (2022), Pittsburgh (2023) and the New York Jets (2023-24). He will wear No. 68.

Pahl (6-4, 207) is a rookie out of Oklahoma State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent this offseason, Pahl spent the preseason and time earlier this season on Cleveland's practice squad. Pahl will wear No. 36.

Truss (6-7, 320) is in his second NFL season out of Georgia. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Denver in 2025, Truss has appeared in seven career games with the Saints. He will wear No. 67.

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