Browns sign CB Noah Igbinoghene and DE Sam Williams

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Signed to active roster (2):

CB Noah Igbinoghene (pronounced: ig-bih-NAH-guh-knee)

DE Sam Williams

Placed on reserve/injured (1):

DT Kalia Davis (quad)

Waived (1):

CB Michael Coats Jr.

Signed to practice squad (4):

DT Sam Kamara

RB Jaleel McLaughlin

TE Messiah Swinson

DT Chris Williams

Igbinoghene (5-11, 197) is in his seventh NFL season out of Auburn. Originally selected by Miami in the first round in 2020, Igbinoghene has appeared in 69 career games with the Dolphins (2020-22), Cowboys (2023) and Commanders (2024-25). He has recorded 114 career tackles, 17 passes defensed, one interception and one sack. He spent the 2026 preseason with the Seahawks. Igbinoghene will wear No. 20.

S. Williams (6-4, 260) is in his fifth NFL season out of Mississippi. Originally selected by Dallas in the second round in 2022, Williams has appeared in 49 career games with the Cowboys. He has recorded 80 career tackles, 9.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. Williams will wear No. 54.

Kamara has appeared in 18 games with the Browns since 2022.

McLaughlin (5-7, 187) is in his fourth NFL season out of Youngstown State. Originally signed by Denver as an undrafted free agent in 2023, McLaughlin has appeared in 41 games with the Broncos. He has recorded 226 career rushes for 1,093 yards with three touchdowns and 59 receptions for 263 yards and four scores. McLaughlin will wear No. 38.

Swinson (6-7, 259) Originally signed by Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2024, Swinson has spent time on the Packers', 49ers' and Cardinals' practice squads. Swinson will wear No. 84.