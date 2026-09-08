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Browns sign WR Bub Means and DE Nadame Tucker to the practice squad

Browns also release WR Bryce Oliver and P Wes Pahl from the practice squad

Sep 08, 2026 at 01:26 PM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
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The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Bub Means and DE Nadame Tucker (pronounced: NAH-dame) to the practice squad. To make room on the roster, the team released WR Bryce Oliver and P Wes Pahl from the practice squad.

Means (6-2, 215) is in his third NFL season out of Pittsburgh. Originally drafted by New Orleans in the fifth round in 2024, Means has appeared in seven career games. He has recorded nine receptions for 118 yards with one touchdown. Means will wear No. 81.

Tucker (6-3, 250) is a rookie out of Western Michigan. He was originally signed by the Chargers as an undrafted free agent. Tucker will wear No. 60.

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