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Browns sign CB Michael Coats Jr. to the practice squad

Coats spent the 2026 preseason with the Browns

Sep 03, 2026 at 10:05 AM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
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The Cleveland Browns have signed CB Michael Coats Jr. to the practice squad.

Coats (5-9, 184) is an undrafted rookie out of West Virginia. He spent the 2026 preseason with the Browns. He will wear No. 39.

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