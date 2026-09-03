Browns sign CB Michael Coats Jr. to the practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed CB Michael Coats Jr. to the practice squad.
Coats (5-9, 184) is an undrafted rookie out of West Virginia. He spent the 2026 preseason with the Browns. He will wear No. 39.
The Cleveland Browns have signed CB Michael Coats Jr. to the practice squad.
Coats (5-9, 184) is an undrafted rookie out of West Virginia. He spent the 2026 preseason with the Browns. He will wear No. 39.
Oliver has appeared in 13 games with the Titans
Browns signed four to the practice squad and made other roster moves
Browns also sign 10 players to the practice squad and made other roster moves
Browns also waive CB Tyron Herring and TE Dea'Quan Wright