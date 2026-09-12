Browns elevate LB Nathaniel Watson and CB D'Angelo Ross

The Cleveland Browns have elevated LB Nathaniel Watson and CB D'Angelo Ross from the practice squad.
Watson (6-0, 233) is in his third NFL season out of Mississippi State. Originally drafted by Browns in the sixth round in 2024, Watson has appeared in 14 career games. He will wear No. 40.
Ross (5-9, 190) is in his fifth NFL season out of New Mexico. Originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Ross has appeared in 36 career games, including seven with the Browns in 2025. Ross will wear No. 37.