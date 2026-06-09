Browns' QBs highlight Day 1 of minicamp with deep passes to receivers | OTAs & Minicamp

The Browns kicked off the first day of mandatory veteran minicamp on Tuesday, the first of three days to close out the offseason program.
"It was great," head coach Todd Monken said. "We've had most of the guys here for nine weeks, so we've been on the field for three weeks previously. It was very similar to that. I thought the guys had great juice today. "
Here are the main notes and observations from the first day of minicamp.
Quarterbacks connect on deep passes with receivers
QB Shedeur Sanders took the first-team reps in team drills on the first day and made numerous plays over the course of practice. In 11-on-11 periods, Sanders connected with rookie WR Denzel Boston on a deep pass downfield for a touchdown, as well as WR Isaiah Bond on another deep pass for a touchdown.
"He did a nice job today," Monken said of Sanders. "He's been getting better and better with each practice day, and I thought Deshaun did some good things today. I thought they both functioned at a high level. We had a couple of pre-snap issues, but I thought they both functioned at a high level today. "
QB Deshaun Watson took reps with the second team during 11-on-11 periods, as well as first-team and second-team reps during 7-on-7. During the first 11-on-11 period, Watson connected with WR Tylan Wallace on deep touchdown pass. The first day ended with Watson finding WR Luke Floriea along the sideline during the two-minute drill. Floriea tip-toed down the sideline and into the end zone, and the offensive ran over to celebrate with Floriea.
As the Browns continue through the remainder of minicamp, Monken explained that Watson will get the first-team reps on the second day. Then, to close out minicamp, Sanders and Watson will split the first-team reps.
Monken explained that "chances are" he will not name a starting quarterback by the end of minicamp and will use training camp as another opportunity to evaluate and divide up the reps for the quarterbacks.
"They both played well enough to earn the right to compete to start," Monken said.
Get an inside look at the Cleveland Browns' offseason training as players gear up and go through drills during Mandatory Minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Jared Verse participates in team drills
A week after being acquired by the Browns in a trade, DE Jared Verse participated in his first team drills. He went through individual periods during the final week of OTAs before taking reps in team drills on the first day of minicamp.
"It was great to have him out there," Monken said. "It's hard when we're not (in pads), our guys try to take care of each other – which they did a great job of – but he's a pro. "
Offensive line outlook
During the Browns first 11-on-11 set, the first offensive line group featured Spencer Fano at left tackle, Zion Johnson at left guard, Elgton Jenkins at center, KT Leveston at right guard and Tytus Howard at right tackle.
Monken highlighted how Leveston plays with power and toughness and wanted to see him line up at right guard during practice to evaluate him at the position.
"From what we've seen from last year, obviously you don't see it here, but last year when he got a chance to play, boy, you could see that," Monken said of Leveston. "Running off the football, his aggressiveness, finishing plays, you love that about him. So those kinds of guys you're always trying to find a spot for."
The second offensive line group that took the field with Watson in the second set of reps had Dawand Jones at left tackle, Zak Zinter at left guard, Kingsley Eguakun at center, Teven Jenkins at right guard and Austin Barber at right tackle.
In a later 11-on-11 period, Jones and Parker Brailsford worked at left tackle and center, respectively with the first group. During that same period, Fano also worked with the second team.
Monken noted at the end of OTAs that he had an idea of four of the five spots on the offensive line. However, they will continue to utilize minicamp and help solidify who their starting five will be on the offensive line.
"I think we're trying to find the best five," Monken said. "We'll just keep moving guys around."