Browns' QBs highlight Day 1 of minicamp with deep passes to receivers | OTAs & Minicamp

Quarterbacks connect on deep passes with receivers

QB Shedeur Sanders took the first-team reps in team drills on the first day and made numerous plays over the course of practice. In 11-on-11 periods, Sanders connected with rookie WR Denzel Boston on a deep pass downfield for a touchdown, as well as WR Isaiah Bond on another deep pass for a touchdown.

"He did a nice job today," Monken said of Sanders. "He's been getting better and better with each practice day, and I thought Deshaun did some good things today. I thought they both functioned at a high level. We had a couple of pre-snap issues, but I thought they both functioned at a high level today. "

QB Deshaun Watson took reps with the second team during 11-on-11 periods, as well as first-team and second-team reps during 7-on-7. During the first 11-on-11 period, Watson connected with WR Tylan Wallace on deep touchdown pass. The first day ended with Watson finding WR Luke Floriea along the sideline during the two-minute drill. Floriea tip-toed down the sideline and into the end zone, and the offensive ran over to celebrate with Floriea.

As the Browns continue through the remainder of minicamp, Monken explained that Watson will get the first-team reps on the second day. Then, to close out minicamp, Sanders and Watson will split the first-team reps.

Monken explained that "chances are" he will not name a starting quarterback by the end of minicamp and will use training camp as another opportunity to evaluate and divide up the reps for the quarterbacks.