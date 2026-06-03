Acquisition of Jared Verse solidifies a new era for the Browns | The Huddle 

On June 1, the Browns added a young, elite pass rusher to their defense, as they acquired Verse and three draft picks from the Rams in exchange for DE Myles Garrett. As Berry explained in his press conference following the trade, he did not anticipate trading Garrett this offseason. But with the inclusion of Verse in the latest offer from the Rams, Berry had to reevaluate the situation and the state of the team.

They made the difficult decision to move a foundational player in Garrett to bring in Verse, and with the trade, solidified this new era in Cleveland.

"Jared is an outstanding football player, former Defensive Rookie of the Year, two-time original ballot Pro Bowler," Berry said. "He's a perfect DNA match for our attacking front. He's really a terror in both phases, both as a run defender and a pass rusher, and we are really, really excited to add him to our team. He allows us to continue to play defense as a high level, which has been our standard over the past several seasons."

Early in the offseason, Berry noted how the Browns may have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL this upcoming season, due to anticipated activity in free agency and the draft, and the age of their defense. Their offseason moves continue to indicate they will be a young team in 2026 – capped off by the acquisition of Verse.

At 25 years old, Verse brings adds a younger player to the defensive line who fits into their roster's lifecycle, as both sides of the ball will feature numerous young players at different positions. As Verse enters his third season in the NFL, he joins a defensive line that features second-year DT Mason Graham on the interior. Their front seven also has the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year in Carson Schwesinger at linebacker. They drafted rookie S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren to join their secondary.