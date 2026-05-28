Travis Switzer pleased with progress of the Browns' offense | OTAs & Minicamp

As the Browns ran through team drills focused on late-game situations during the fifth day of organized team activities (OTAs), QB Deshaun Watson connected with WR Isaiah Bond in the end zone for a touchdown. Then during QB Shedeur Sanders' reps with the offense, he also found WR Tylan Wallace for a touchdown.
With the Browns halfway through OTAs, and ahead of mandatory veteran minicamp in June, offensive coordinator Travis Switzer is pleased with the progress of the offense.
"We're making good progress," Switzer said. "We're off to a good start. I think the guys are starting to get a little more comfortable with the system, which is great, you know, seeing exactly the different schemes and things we're running. But yeah, we're off to a good start. Long way to go, a lot of things to clean up, but we're off to a good start."
The Browns are currently in Phase Three of the offseason program, which will wrap up with veteran minicamp. At this stage of the offseason, Switzer explained that while they have gone through a majority of their installs, there are others they still have to work through.
Switzer added they have gone through the installs with all of the veteran players who have been a part of Phase Two of the offseason program. Now in Phase Three, when the offense can face the defense in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 periods, they are now working through the installs in a more complete manner.
"They've seen most of what we have once, now we've been running it on air or against coach (Mike Rutenberg's) defense," Switzer said. "You get a chance to restart, and you drill down on the details as you go along and run it against the defense. We'll do the same thing in training camp when we come back out."
As the offense progresses as a whole in a new offensive system, Switzer said all of their quarterbacks are also continuing to evolve. He has seen growth in their familiarity of the system, where they have each become more comfortable as they've moved through the installs and the different portions of the offseason program.
He has also been pleased with the development of the offensive line – a unit that saw the most change throughout the offseason. Not only did the Browns trade and add key players during free agency, but they also drafted three rookie offensive linemen, including T Spencer Fano as the ninth overall pick. The Browns have utilized different groups of offensive linemen over the course of practices both in team drills and in when they two-spot drills, in order to look at different groupings of their front line.
"I like the makeup of that room, I really do," Switzer said. "I think we have the right type of guys, that really carries over the whole offense. I mean, the guys have been really diligent learning something new, putting in the work outside of the building, which is huge. I think we've been doing that and that shows up. But the diligence and the makeup of that room is right. And we'll find players up there that gel together. We'll find the right five."
The changes to the offense didn't stop there. The Browns made key additions to their receiving corps in the draft with the selections of KC Concepcion in the first round and Denzel Boston in the second round. Boston and Concepcion joined a wide receiver room that features Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, as well as Bond and Jamari Thrash.
In the first two open days of OTAs, Boston has made numerous plays. On Wednesday, he caught a deep pass from Watson during team drills, as well as another down the sideline from Sanders.
"He's doing a great job," Switzer said of Boston. "First off, just being able to come out here and line up and know the playbook, and then he's showing up. I mean, it seems like every day he's showing up, making a play, which is really great to see."
As the Browns wrap up the final five days of OTAs and prepare for veteran minicamp set for June 9-11, Switzer will continue to work with the offense and install all of their concepts for the 2026 season. For Jeudy, it's an offensive system he believes fits the skillsets of their roster.
"With this offense, he does a great job of getting to the best plays," Jeudy said. "Being able to give the quarterback the ability to change the plays to get in the best formation, the best concept against certain defenses and certain looks, that's just going to help us. And we're going to just be able to take advantage of that."
Get an inside look at the Cleveland Browns' offseason training as players gear up and go through drills during Wednesday's OTA at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.