Travis Switzer pleased with progress of the Browns' offense | OTAs & Minicamp

As the Browns ran through team drills focused on late-game situations during the fifth day of organized team activities (OTAs), QB Deshaun Watson connected with WR Isaiah Bond in the end zone for a touchdown. Then during QB Shedeur Sanders' reps with the offense, he also found WR Tylan Wallace for a touchdown.

With the Browns halfway through OTAs, and ahead of mandatory veteran minicamp in June, offensive coordinator Travis Switzer is pleased with the progress of the offense.

"We're making good progress," Switzer said. "We're off to a good start. I think the guys are starting to get a little more comfortable with the system, which is great, you know, seeing exactly the different schemes and things we're running. But yeah, we're off to a good start. Long way to go, a lot of things to clean up, but we're off to a good start."

The Browns are currently in Phase Three of the offseason program, which will wrap up with veteran minicamp. At this stage of the offseason, Switzer explained that while they have gone through a majority of their installs, there are others they still have to work through.

Switzer added they have gone through the installs with all of the veteran players who have been a part of Phase Two of the offseason program. Now in Phase Three, when the offense can face the defense in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 periods, they are now working through the installs in a more complete manner.