Zion Johnson and O-line focused on assignments, technique and execution in OTAs | OTAs & Minicamp

As the Browns' offense lined up for team drills during the second day of OTAs, their offensive line featured numerous new faces.
In one of the first groups, the line consisted of Dawand Jones at left tackle, Zion Johnson at left guard, Elgton Jenkins at center, Teven Jenkins at right guard and Tyre Phillips at right tackle. Another offensive line group consisted of first round pick Spencer Fano at left tackle, Zak Zinter at left guard, rookie Parker Brailsford at center, KT Leveston at right guard and rookie Austin Barber at right tackle.
The Browns will utilize their 10 days organized team activities (OTAs) and veteran minicamp in June to work through different combinations of offensive linemen to help determine who will be their starting front line for the 2026 season.
For Johnson, after he signed with the Browns during free agency, he used the first two phases of the offseason program as a chance to acclimate to his new team and study the playbook of a new offensive system. Now during Phase Three of the offseason program, he is putting that work to the test.
"This is the real step, getting to put our offense against a really good defense that's good at disrupting," Johnson said. "I think day to day we just work to improve our communication, our execution and our knowledge of the playbook. I think it's been great, these first two days we've had some things that we've seen that was like, 'OK, we need to improve these things,' and we've seen some things that we're like, 'oh these are some good things that we have going for ourselves.' So, it's been a great two days I think."
Before the shells and pads come on in training camp, Johnson said the offensive linemen are using OTAs as a chance to hone in on their assignments, technique and execution. For their assignments, Johnson said he and his fellow offensive linemen must study the playbook and know the details of the individual assignments for the play. For technique, they must nail down the fundamentals of the techniques they are utilizing. Then Johnson described execution as knowing the snap count and what the play means.
OTAs will be a success for Johnson and the offensive line if they can master the playbook and nail down those fundamentals and technique needed in the Browns' style of offense, he said.
Through the first two full phases and the first few days of OTAs, Johnson has noticed both growth and areas of improvement. They go back and study the film from the previous practice to look for mental errors, if they run the wrong play or are offsides.
"We've got a lot of guys on offense in our room, in all the rooms – wide receiver room, quarterback room, running back room, tight ends – that want to get better and are out here after doing work out here before doing work," Johnson said. "So, I feel great about us improving day to day. "
Get an inside look at the Cleveland Browns' offseason training as players gear up and go through drills during Thursday's OTA at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
During different portions of practice, Fano also lined up at left tackle next to Johnson. The rookie left tackle is quickly being acclimated into the NFL, as the Browns held rookie minicamp May 8-10 ahead of OTAs. The four-year veteran said he wants to help Fano adjust to the NFL, offering advice and experience when Fano has asked questions in meetings and in practice.
"He's awesome," Johnson said of Fano. "I mean he's a sponge like he's always asking questions like 'what could I do better here?' Questions in terms of his routine like 'what should I be doing before practice, what should I be doing before lift?' I just think it's awesome to be around a rookie that just has that thirst for knowledge and wants to get better. "
As Johnson adjusts to the new system under head coach Todd Monken and offensive coordinator Travis Switzer, he believes their style of offense will benefit his skillset as a guard. Johnson said there are opportunities for him to showcase his athleticism, as there are a number of plays where he can pull, as well as other plays where he can run.
Johnson also said that while he is currently lining up at left guard on the line – a position he lined up at for the majority of the last three years with the Chargers – Johnson is prepared to play either left or right guard for Cleveland.
"It's very exciting for me, but I think it's a great system for our offensive line as a whole," Johnson said. "Not including myself, like we have a lot of other guys that are athletic as well, like Fano really good athlete. Tytus (Howard) for his size, he's a great athlete. A lot of the guys on our offensive line can move and can run, so I think this offense allows us to showcase that and puts us in a good light."