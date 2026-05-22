Zion Johnson and O-line focused on assignments, technique and execution in OTAs | OTAs & Minicamp

For Johnson, after he signed with the Browns during free agency, he used the first two phases of the offseason program as a chance to acclimate to his new team and study the playbook of a new offensive system. Now during Phase Three of the offseason program, he is putting that work to the test.

"This is the real step, getting to put our offense against a really good defense that's good at disrupting," Johnson said. "I think day to day we just work to improve our communication, our execution and our knowledge of the playbook. I think it's been great, these first two days we've had some things that we've seen that was like, 'OK, we need to improve these things,' and we've seen some things that we're like, 'oh these are some good things that we have going for ourselves.' So, it's been a great two days I think."