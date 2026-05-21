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A look at the Browns' four quarterbacks on Day 2 of OTAs | OTAs & Minicamp

Browns’ defense made big plays in 7-on-7 drills

May 20, 2026 at 09:38 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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The Browns officially kicked off organized team activities (OTAs) on May 19 and held their second OTA session on Wednesday. They will hold a total of 10 practices ahead of mandatory veteran minicamp set for June 9-11.

Here are the main notes and observations from the second day of OTAs.

Quarterback work

Over the course of practice, the Browns utilized a mix of methods to create reps for each of their four quarterbacks. In certain periods they used a two-spot approach, in which they split into two groups and ran drills simultaneously. Head coach Todd Monken explained that when they two-spot, they split up QB Deshaun Watson and QB Shedeur Sanders

In the first warm up walk through 11-on-11, Watson and QB Dillon Gabriel rotated reps, while Sanders and QB Taylen Green switched off in the other group. In a latter set of two-spot 11-on-11 drills, Watson took the first reps with Gabriel to follow, while Sanders and Green worked through reps on the other end of the field.

"The start of practice being more of a jog-through allows you to buy some reps and allows you to do more two-spotting," Monken said. "The more you slow the tempo down, the more you can divide your guys up, and that allows you to get more opportunity for guys to learn and develop. So that's an integral part of what we'll do now and as long as I'm here."

The Browns also used other 11-on-11 teams periods where they rotated through all their quarterbacks. In a team period in the latter portion of practice, Sanders kicked off the period with the 1s and connected with WR Jerry Jeudy on a pass. RB Quinshon Judkins also took a handoff down the field. Gabriel followed and took a set of reps with the 2s, then Watson followed with the 1s. Sanders took a second set of reps with the 2s.

The highlight offensive play of the day came during a 7-on-7 period, when Watson connected with second-round pick WR Denzel Boston on a deep pass downfield, which Boston caught in the end zone for a touchdown.

"That was awesome, wasn't it?" Monken said. "Wasn't that cool? I mean, I know I'm an offensive head coach, but you get a draft pick and it's on one of the most talented guys in the league. So, it's encouraging, right? That's what you want to see. You want to see your guys, especially some of your younger draft picks, make some of those plays."

In the individual periods when the quarterbacks threw to different receivers and tight ends, they mirrored reps. They rotated through which two quarterbacks threw simultaneously, with Watson and Sanders starting the set of reps, then Gabriel and Watson. Sanders and Green also took a turn of reps together.

Overall, Monken said that there is not one quarterback who is ahead in the competition at this point in the offseason program, reiterating how they will continue to rotate through all four quarterbacks and play the best player. Each of these practices, however, continue to help showcase their individual skillsets and traits that Monken and his coaching staff take note of as they continue through the process.

"Deshaun's athleticism shows up," Monken said. "Obviously he's had that, but he's had injuries that have set him back. I wouldn't say it's a surprise, but it's exciting to see – it's a weapon for him. It's one of his superpowers, his athleticism. And I think Shedeur's come miles, in terms of his progressions, getting the ball out, his understanding of concepts. I think he's really, really come a long way."

Players returning to practice

Several players who were dealing with injuries returned to practice during OTAs. T Dawand Jones returned to practice after he sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 of the 2025 season. He took snaps at left tackle with the first group of offensive linemen.

C/G Elgton Jenkins, who the Browns signed during free agency and was recovering from a lower leg fracture, participated mainly with the first group of offensive linemen.

"First of all, he's a real pro," Monken said. "He's worked awfully hard to get back. It's been great to have him out there."

Judkins was also back out on the practice field, after he sustained a fractured fibula and ankle dislocation and underwent surgery at the end of the 2025 season. Judkins not only participated in the individual running back drills but also took several handoffs in the more competitive periods of practice.

"There's been a couple of days he gets a little sore, which is normal, but no one works harder," Monken said. "And you talk about a competitive spirit, and we don't even get to see him run. I think his rare trait is he's a bull, like refuses to go down and we don't even get to see that here. So, I'm excited."

Browns Players Hit the Field for Wednesday's OTA Workout

Get an inside look at the Cleveland Browns' offseason training as players gear up and go through drills during Wednesday's OTA at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Pass Game Coordinator Ephraim Banda during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Pass Game Coordinator Ephraim Banda during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and a Stay in the Game! guest from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and a Stay in the Game! guest from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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A Stay in the Game! guest from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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A Stay in the Game! guest from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86), Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), Center Kingsley Eguakun (65) and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86), Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), Center Kingsley Eguakun (65) and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Cornerback Michael Coats Jr. (39) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Michael Coats Jr. (39) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive tackle Izavion Miller (60) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Izavion Miller (60) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Assistant Special Team Coach Keith Tandy during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Assistant Special Team Coach Keith Tandy during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49), Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49), Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Wide receiver Jamari Thrash (80) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Jamari Thrash (80) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Cornerback Myles Bryant (27) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Myles Bryant (27) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Safety Zion Washington (34) and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Zion Washington (34) and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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The team and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The team and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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A Stay in the Game! guest from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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A Stay in the Game! guest from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Tight end Joe Royer (18) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Joe Royer (18) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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A Stay in the Game! guest from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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A Stay in the Game! guest from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Raheim Sanders (35) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Jeff Blasko during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Jeff Blasko during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and Stay in the Game! guests from Norwalk City Schools during the second day of OTAs on May 20, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
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Offensive line rotation

With both the veterans and rookies all on the field, and Jenkins back participating in practice, the Browns had the chance to look at different combinations of their offensive line as they work to build out their front line.

During the first warm up drill with Watson under center, the offensive line consisted of Jones at left tackle, Zion Johnson at left guard, Elgton Jenkins at center, Teven Jenkins at right guard and Tyre Phillips at right tackle. That group stayed consistent as the first offensive line group for the majority of practice. Towards the latter portion of practice in the final hurry-up walkthrough, Kendrick Green lined up at center and Spencer Fano took some reps at left tackle.

Another offensive line group consisted of Fano at left tackle, Zak Zinter at left guard, Parker Brailsford at center, KT Leveston at right guard and Austin Barber at right tackle.

Defensive plays

During different team periods throughout the practice, the defense made their presence known.

In an 11-on-11 period, rookie LB Justin Jefferson broke up a pass Sanders intended for TE Carsen Ryan.

Then in the 7-on-7 portion of practice, Sanders had two passes intercepted. The first his pass was tipped and then caught by CB Michael Coats Jr.. Three reps later, he had a second pass intercepted, first tipped by S Christopher Edmonds and caught by CB Myles Bryant.

On the final play of practice, undrafted rookie CB Nate Evans was in tight coverage on WR KC Concepcion to prevent a touchdown.

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