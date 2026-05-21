A look at the Browns' four quarterbacks on Day 2 of OTAs | OTAs & Minicamp

The Browns officially kicked off organized team activities (OTAs) on May 19 and held their second OTA session on Wednesday. They will hold a total of 10 practices ahead of mandatory veteran minicamp set for June 9-11.

Here are the main notes and observations from the second day of OTAs.

Quarterback work

Over the course of practice, the Browns utilized a mix of methods to create reps for each of their four quarterbacks. In certain periods they used a two-spot approach, in which they split into two groups and ran drills simultaneously. Head coach Todd Monken explained that when they two-spot, they split up QB Deshaun Watson and QB Shedeur Sanders

In the first warm up walk through 11-on-11, Watson and QB Dillon Gabriel rotated reps, while Sanders and QB Taylen Green switched off in the other group. In a latter set of two-spot 11-on-11 drills, Watson took the first reps with Gabriel to follow, while Sanders and Green worked through reps on the other end of the field.

"The start of practice being more of a jog-through allows you to buy some reps and allows you to do more two-spotting," Monken said. "The more you slow the tempo down, the more you can divide your guys up, and that allows you to get more opportunity for guys to learn and develop. So that's an integral part of what we'll do now and as long as I'm here."

The Browns also used other 11-on-11 teams periods where they rotated through all their quarterbacks. In a team period in the latter portion of practice, Sanders kicked off the period with the 1s and connected with WR Jerry Jeudy on a pass. RB Quinshon Judkins also took a handoff down the field. Gabriel followed and took a set of reps with the 2s, then Watson followed with the 1s. Sanders took a second set of reps with the 2s.

The highlight offensive play of the day came during a 7-on-7 period, when Watson connected with second-round pick WR Denzel Boston on a deep pass downfield, which Boston caught in the end zone for a touchdown.

"That was awesome, wasn't it?" Monken said. "Wasn't that cool? I mean, I know I'm an offensive head coach, but you get a draft pick and it's on one of the most talented guys in the league. So, it's encouraging, right? That's what you want to see. You want to see your guys, especially some of your younger draft picks, make some of those plays."

In the individual periods when the quarterbacks threw to different receivers and tight ends, they mirrored reps. They rotated through which two quarterbacks threw simultaneously, with Watson and Sanders starting the set of reps, then Gabriel and Watson. Sanders and Green also took a turn of reps together.

Overall, Monken said that there is not one quarterback who is ahead in the competition at this point in the offseason program, reiterating how they will continue to rotate through all four quarterbacks and play the best player. Each of these practices, however, continue to help showcase their individual skillsets and traits that Monken and his coaching staff take note of as they continue through the process.