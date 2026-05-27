Browns' offense highlights OTA Day 5 with touchdowns | OTAs & Minicamp

The Browns are halfway through their organized team activities (OTAs), wrapping up the fifth of 10 practices on Wednesday.

"We're making good progress," offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said. "We're off to a good start. I think the guys are starting to get a little more comfortable with the system, which is great, you know, seeing exactly the different schemes and things we're running. But we're off to a good start."

Here are the main notes and observations from Day 5 of OTAs.

ACT periods

The Browns continued to utilize ACT walkthrough periods throughout the first portion of practice – focusing on alignment, communication and technique. During those periods, they also were two-spotting, splitting up into two groups on separate fields to run through the drills.

Their early ACT periods had QB Shedeur Sanders and QB Dillon Gabriel on one field together – with Sanders participating in the walkthrough with the starters – and QB Deshaun Watson and rookie QB Taylen Green with the second team and young players.