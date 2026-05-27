Browns' offense highlights OTA Day 5 with touchdowns | OTAs & Minicamp

The Browns are halfway through their organized team activities (OTAs), wrapping up the fifth of 10 practices on Wednesday.
"We're making good progress," offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said. "We're off to a good start. I think the guys are starting to get a little more comfortable with the system, which is great, you know, seeing exactly the different schemes and things we're running. But we're off to a good start."
Here are the main notes and observations from Day 5 of OTAs.
ACT periods
The Browns continued to utilize ACT walkthrough periods throughout the first portion of practice – focusing on alignment, communication and technique. During those periods, they also were two-spotting, splitting up into two groups on separate fields to run through the drills.
Their early ACT periods had QB Shedeur Sanders and QB Dillon Gabriel on one field together – with Sanders participating in the walkthrough with the starters – and QB Deshaun Watson and rookie QB Taylen Green with the second team and young players.
"Half of it, we're split in two fields anyway, so they get both reps which is awesome," Switzer said. "And then it's almost been dead even as far as rotating those guys with the groups. And, you know, getting familiarity with the receivers in each one of those groups is a big part of that too."
Get an inside look at the Cleveland Browns' offseason training as players gear up and go through drills during Wednesday's OTA at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Team drills
When the Browns began their 11-on-11 team drills, Watson took the field with the first offensive group. The offensive line consisted of Dawand Jones at left tackle, Zion Johnson at left guard, Kendrick Green at center, Jack Conley at right guard and KT Leveston at right tackle.
In red zone work, Watson connected with WR Jamari Thrash on a deep pass in the end zone for a touchdown. He also connected with WR Denzel Boston on a deep throw and found WR Jerry Jeudy through traffic for touchdown. Sanders took the second set of reps, connecting with WR Gage Larvadain on a pass in the middle of the field.
Following the 11-on-11 period, they ran an active 7-on-7 session. Sanders took the first set of reps, connecting with Boston and Jeudy. Gabriel also took reps during 7-on-7. Watson took reps third, connecting with WR KC Concepcion on a pass in tight coverage and again with TE Brenden Bates in the back of the end zone for the touchdown.
In another 11-on-11 period, in which the Browns ran different scenarios of late-game situational football, Watson connected with WR Isaiah Bond in the end zone for a touchdown. Sanders followed and connected with both Concepcion and Boston for completions, and found WR Tylan Wallace for a touchdown.
Defensive plays
The defense continued to make their presence known throughout portions of practice, including multiple pass breakups and three interceptions.
In 11-on-11s, Sanders' pass bounced off WR Kole Wilson's hands and was intercepted by CB Nate Evans.
In 7-on-7s, Gabriel's pass intended for RB Davon Booth was intercepted after the ball bounced off Booth's hands and into rookie LB Justin Jefferson's arms. Then, Watson's pass intended for Jeudy in the end zone bounced off Jeudy's hands and picked up by S Zion Washington.