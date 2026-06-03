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Jared Verse sees his 'style' of play in Browns' attacking front | OTAs & Minicamp

Verse participated in individual drills on his first day with the Browns 

Jun 03, 2026 at 06:24 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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As DE Jared Verse walked out of the locker room and onto the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on his first day with the Browns, he took in the surroundings of his new team.

About 48 hours after being traded from the Rams to the Browns, Verse was out on the field with his new teammates during Cleveland's eighth day of organized team activities (OTAs). He watched as his teammates worked diligently on their technique in individual drills and saw the defensive effort in team periods to attack the offense.

"They're alive out there. They're moving fast," Verse said. "Everybody – specifically the defense, obviously that's what I'm focusing on – the D-line was moving really well. The DBs are locked in on everything. The linebackers are making their calls very quickly that's giving us time to get set. It was alive out there, and I feel very confident in us."

While Verse did not participate in the team drills on his first day, he did take reps in individual drills. He started practice working on his get-off with DE Alex Wright, defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire and defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg. He participated in other drills on the sled and drills that focused on working on getting off the ball with the rest of the defensive linemen.

Verse said being at the OTA practices this week, as well as mandatory veteran minicamp next week will give him time to build the camaraderie with his new teammates, as well as understand the playbook and his role in the defense ahead of training camp.

As Verse adjusts to his new team and learns the defensive scheme, he said he is looking forward to playing in an attacking front.

"That's kind of my style," Verse said. "I'll be attacking. I want to get to it. I want to have a defined situation, just be able to do my thing every time without having to think too much or without having to slow down and read keys. And it is exactly that. I like it a lot."

During his first two seasons in the NFL, Verse demonstrated how he can attack and apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He totaled 80 pressures and 52 hurries during the 2025 season alone, ranking sixth among edge defenders according to PFF. He also recorded 124 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over 34 career games in his first two seasons.

Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said during his press conference following the trade that the reason the trade came to fruition was the inclusion of Verse. He described Verse as a "perfect DNA match" for their defense, highlighting his skillset as a run defender and a pass rusher.

Browns Players Hit the Field for Wednesday's OTA Workout

Get an inside look at the Cleveland Browns' offseason training as players gear up and go through drills during Wednesday's OTA at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Youth football guests during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Youth football guests during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The safeties and a youth football guest during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The safeties and a youth football guest during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) and a youth football guest during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) and a youth football guest during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Bryant (27) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Myles Bryant (27) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and a youth football guest during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and a youth football guest during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Zion Washington (34) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Zion Washington (34) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) and youth football guests during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) and youth football guests during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tre Avery (11) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Tre Avery (11) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (54) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (54) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Youth football guests during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Youth football guests during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Youth football guests during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Youth football guests during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and a youth football guest during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and a youth football guest during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Youth football guests during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Youth football guests during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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For Verse, hearing that sentiment was impactful as he processed the news of the trade and traveled to Cleveland.

"I feel like that's a testament to not only me, but my family, how hard we work and everything like that," Verse said. "I feel like hard work never fails you. And to know that this wasn't gonna go through if I wasn't a part of it, it's good to know. That was probably the biggest fact that brought some sunshine into this whole situation for me. I saw that and I was like, 'yeah, they want me.' And it was cool to know that."

Now with the Browns, he is already showcasing that level of work. Head coach Todd Monken noticed from his first interaction with Verse a level of excitement and appreciation to be with the Browns, and highlighted how his willingness to be in the meetings and on the practice field on the first day illustrated his character.

Yet, Verse continues to strive for more. He knows the hole left behind by the departure of Myles Garrett in the trade but doesn't want to just replace him. He believes his skillset stands on its own and allows him to be true to himself. As the Browns enter a new chapter, one centered around a core group of young players, Verse knows he can play a prominent role as they build their foundation.

"I feel like they're going to get the best of me. They're not going to get a half-finished project or something you got to work on. This is work here. This is going to be the best version of me," Verse said. "The best version of me is going to be the best defensive player in the league, and the best defensive player of the league is going to play for the best defense in the league. And that's what I make myself a testament to."

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