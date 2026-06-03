Jared Verse sees his 'style' of play in Browns' attacking front | OTAs & Minicamp

As DE Jared Verse walked out of the locker room and onto the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on his first day with the Browns, he took in the surroundings of his new team.

About 48 hours after being traded from the Rams to the Browns, Verse was out on the field with his new teammates during Cleveland's eighth day of organized team activities (OTAs). He watched as his teammates worked diligently on their technique in individual drills and saw the defensive effort in team periods to attack the offense.

"They're alive out there. They're moving fast," Verse said. "Everybody – specifically the defense, obviously that's what I'm focusing on – the D-line was moving really well. The DBs are locked in on everything. The linebackers are making their calls very quickly that's giving us time to get set. It was alive out there, and I feel very confident in us."

While Verse did not participate in the team drills on his first day, he did take reps in individual drills. He started practice working on his get-off with DE Alex Wright, defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire and defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg. He participated in other drills on the sled and drills that focused on working on getting off the ball with the rest of the defensive linemen.