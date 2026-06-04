Alex Wright feels prepared to uphold standard for Browns' defense | OTAs & Minicamp

Wright had his best season in 2025, as he recorded 37 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits. He added one forced fumble and one pass defensed in 14 games played with nine starts. According to PFF, he also generated 22 total pressures and 11 hurries.

Now he has an opportunity to take that production and leadership to the next level. Wright said he is working to be even more vocal in practices, communicating with defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire and defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg on areas where they can improve as a defensive line.

"So, just me carrying on that role with me going into my second contract and knowing what the scheme looks like, they put a lot on me just walking back into team workouts and OTAs," Wright said. "'I want you to be more vocal. I want you to be a leader.' So, like if you would have told me that in college, I would have been like, 'You got the wrong guy I'm not talking.' But the more I talk, I feel like my play backs it up and my teammates respect that. So, I'm not there to just lollygag and just settle. I'm still going to push everybody."