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Alex Wright feels prepared to uphold standard for Browns' defense | OTAs & Minicamp

Wright enters his fifth season with the Browns in prominent role on the defensive line

Jun 04, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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When DE Alex Wright first learned of the trade of DE Myles Garrett for DE Jared Verse, he was shocked.

He grew up in the league with Garrett, as Wright was drafted by the Browns in 2022 and worked alongside Garrett for the past four seasons. He was a sponge around Garrett, learning everything he could about being a successful pass rusher in the NFL.

Now, after signing a three-year contract extension with the Browns in November 2025, Wright is the longest-tenured member on the defensive line following the trade of Garrett. In that role, Wright is striving to uphold the standard Garrett had set for the defense.

"Somebody gotta take control, like somebody has to take charge," Wright said. "So, just trying to step into that role. It just don't have to be me, it could be all of us. But I'm taking on that ownership, that just because he's gone, that doesn't mean the standard that he set since he's been here, since he was a rookie, is going to change. We are all still going to work and be a top defense, we're still going to just work our butts off."

Wright had his best season in 2025, as he recorded 37 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits. He added one forced fumble and one pass defensed in 14 games played with nine starts. According to PFF, he also generated 22 total pressures and 11 hurries.

Now he has an opportunity to take that production and leadership to the next level. Wright said he is working to be even more vocal in practices, communicating with defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire and defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg on areas where they can improve as a defensive line.

"So, just me carrying on that role with me going into my second contract and knowing what the scheme looks like, they put a lot on me just walking back into team workouts and OTAs," Wright said. "'I want you to be more vocal. I want you to be a leader.' So, like if you would have told me that in college, I would have been like, 'You got the wrong guy I'm not talking.' But the more I talk, I feel like my play backs it up and my teammates respect that. So, I'm not there to just lollygag and just settle. I'm still going to push everybody."

While Wright lined up opposite of Garrett during the 2025 season, he now will line up opposite from Verse. On Verse's first day with the Browns at OTAs, Wright said they spoke about the future of the team and showed him how the defensive line operates in practice. He noted how Verse appreciated the way they rush, got off the ball and got after the quarterback as an attacking front. With Verse's accolades as a former Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 and two-time Pro Bowler, as well as his mentality as a player, Wright believes Verse will fit right into their unit.

As they step into a new era of the Browns together, Wright said as a unit they must carry a high level of confidence in order to sustain their production as a defense. Last season, the Browns finished fourth in the NFL in total defense, allowing just 283.6 yards per game. They also finished third in pass defensed and 16th in the run defense, and led the NFL with 117 tackles for loss.

Even with the changes to their defense – with Rutenberg as their new coordinator and the addition of Verse – Wright believes they can continue their dominance as a unit.

"There's not going to be a drop off, I won't let that happen," Wright said.

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Browns Players Hit the Field for Wednesday's OTA Workout

Get an inside look at the Cleveland Browns' offseason training as players gear up and go through drills during Wednesday's OTA at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Youth football guests during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Youth football guests during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The safeties and a youth football guest during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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The safeties and a youth football guest during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) and a youth football guest during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) and a youth football guest during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Bryant (27) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Myles Bryant (27) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and a youth football guest during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and a youth football guest during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Zion Washington (34) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Zion Washington (34) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) and youth football guests during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) and youth football guests during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tre Avery (11) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Tre Avery (11) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (54) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (54) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Youth football guests during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Youth football guests during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Youth football guests during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Youth football guests during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Tyreak Sapp (64) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and a youth football guest during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and a youth football guest during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Youth football guests during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Youth football guests during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the eighth day of OTAs on June 3, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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