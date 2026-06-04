Alex Wright feels prepared to uphold standard for Browns' defense | OTAs & Minicamp

When DE Alex Wright first learned of the trade of DE Myles Garrett for DE Jared Verse, he was shocked.
He grew up in the league with Garrett, as Wright was drafted by the Browns in 2022 and worked alongside Garrett for the past four seasons. He was a sponge around Garrett, learning everything he could about being a successful pass rusher in the NFL.
Now, after signing a three-year contract extension with the Browns in November 2025, Wright is the longest-tenured member on the defensive line following the trade of Garrett. In that role, Wright is striving to uphold the standard Garrett had set for the defense.
"Somebody gotta take control, like somebody has to take charge," Wright said. "So, just trying to step into that role. It just don't have to be me, it could be all of us. But I'm taking on that ownership, that just because he's gone, that doesn't mean the standard that he set since he's been here, since he was a rookie, is going to change. We are all still going to work and be a top defense, we're still going to just work our butts off."
Wright had his best season in 2025, as he recorded 37 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits. He added one forced fumble and one pass defensed in 14 games played with nine starts. According to PFF, he also generated 22 total pressures and 11 hurries.
Now he has an opportunity to take that production and leadership to the next level. Wright said he is working to be even more vocal in practices, communicating with defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire and defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg on areas where they can improve as a defensive line.
"So, just me carrying on that role with me going into my second contract and knowing what the scheme looks like, they put a lot on me just walking back into team workouts and OTAs," Wright said. "'I want you to be more vocal. I want you to be a leader.' So, like if you would have told me that in college, I would have been like, 'You got the wrong guy I'm not talking.' But the more I talk, I feel like my play backs it up and my teammates respect that. So, I'm not there to just lollygag and just settle. I'm still going to push everybody."
While Wright lined up opposite of Garrett during the 2025 season, he now will line up opposite from Verse. On Verse's first day with the Browns at OTAs, Wright said they spoke about the future of the team and showed him how the defensive line operates in practice. He noted how Verse appreciated the way they rush, got off the ball and got after the quarterback as an attacking front. With Verse's accolades as a former Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 and two-time Pro Bowler, as well as his mentality as a player, Wright believes Verse will fit right into their unit.
As they step into a new era of the Browns together, Wright said as a unit they must carry a high level of confidence in order to sustain their production as a defense. Last season, the Browns finished fourth in the NFL in total defense, allowing just 283.6 yards per game. They also finished third in pass defensed and 16th in the run defense, and led the NFL with 117 tackles for loss.
Even with the changes to their defense – with Rutenberg as their new coordinator and the addition of Verse – Wright believes they can continue their dominance as a unit.
"There's not going to be a drop off, I won't let that happen," Wright said.
Get an inside look at the Cleveland Browns' offseason training as players gear up and go through drills during Wednesday's OTA at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.