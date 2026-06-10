Shedeur Sanders focused on his development amid quarterback competition | OTAs & Minicamp

Offensive coordinator Travis Switzer also highlighted just how far he believes Sanders has come during the offseason program.

"Over the last couple weeks, his progress has been impressive," Switzer said on May 27. "Just his ability to move through progressions. His feet are getting more urgent, and he's ready to throw when he needs to more consistently. We can continue to grow there, but his progress has been impressive."

His progress heading into his second season with the Browns has also been noticed by teammates on both sides of the ball.

"From the point I got to the Browns during the season all the way to now, you can see the growth big time," CB Tyson Campbell said. "The way he carries himself, the way he practices, you could tell he's being even more than the pro that he was last year. He's getting better and he's getting more comfortable in the offense, and he's been making plays all spring. "

As the Browns wrap up minicamp with one final practice on Thursday, and head into the break before players return for training camp, Sanders is keeping his focus on improving all facets of his game to push his development forward.