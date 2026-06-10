Shedeur Sanders focused on his development amid quarterback competition | OTAs & Minicamp

On the second day of mandatory minicamp, QB Shedeur Sanders went through the 11-on-11 periods with the second team. During those reps, he connected with TE Brenden Bates and TE Blake Whiteheart on passes.
He had spent the first day of minicamp practicing in team drills with the first team, in which he found WR Denzel Boston and WR Isaiah Bond on deep passes for touchdowns in 11-on-11 periods.
Then, on the final day of minicamp, Sanders and QB Deshaun Watson will split reps with the first team. The distribution of reps has all been a part of the process head coach Todd Monken and his staff have used to help facilitate their evaluation of the quarterback competition.
"It's been great to watch them progress," Monken said. "It's been fun to watch those guys compete, the whole room. They're really smart guys. Highly competitive and they've come a long way. I'm excited about the room."
The quarterback competition will extend into training camp, as Monken said he believes both Sanders and Watson have earned the right to compete for the starting job with how they have handled the offseason program.
As the competition continues, Sanders said all four of the quarterbacks in the room have been helping one another out. They talk through different suggestions of what they see on the field and how each quarterback can improve their game.
Amidst the competition, Sanders said he is concentrating on improving his game and striving to the best the best player out on the practice field each day.
"I'm focused on developing as a player, doing everything, getting as comfortable as I can in the offense in the scheme and playing with that confidence I had," Sanders said. "I think that's all I'm really looking for and trying to improve every day, whether it's mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually. I'm just trying to be a better person every day. And wherever that falls into place, it'll fall into place."
Sanders has demonstrated that development throughout the offseason program, as coaches have noted the progress Sanders has made in the offseason. Head coach Todd Monken said Sanders has improved in his progressions and understanding of the concepts.
Offensive coordinator Travis Switzer also highlighted just how far he believes Sanders has come during the offseason program.
"Over the last couple weeks, his progress has been impressive," Switzer said on May 27. "Just his ability to move through progressions. His feet are getting more urgent, and he's ready to throw when he needs to more consistently. We can continue to grow there, but his progress has been impressive."
His progress heading into his second season with the Browns has also been noticed by teammates on both sides of the ball.
"From the point I got to the Browns during the season all the way to now, you can see the growth big time," CB Tyson Campbell said. "The way he carries himself, the way he practices, you could tell he's being even more than the pro that he was last year. He's getting better and he's getting more comfortable in the offense, and he's been making plays all spring. "
As the Browns wrap up minicamp with one final practice on Thursday, and head into the break before players return for training camp, Sanders is keeping his focus on improving all facets of his game to push his development forward.
"I try to make everything about being the best quarterback in the world a point of emphasis," Sanders said. "So, whatever I need to improve, I look at that and I try to improve."
Get an inside look at the Cleveland Browns' offseason training as players gear up and go through drills during Mandatory Minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.