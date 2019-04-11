Mock Draft Roundup: Two trades, many defensive backs projected for Browns

As we inch closer to the 2019 NFL Draft, those who grab attention during this process are frantically typing out their latest mock drafts.
A lot can change in a week.
With the Browns entering this draft without a first-round pick, the pool of possible mocks shrinks. But we've found a fresh batch, including Dane Brugler's annual (and incredibly ambitious) seven-round mock.
The unexpected near-consensus? Despite the draft owning its greatest depth along the defensive line, all of the experts see the Browns addressing their secondary with their first pick. Michigan State cornerback and Cleveland native Justin Layne is a favorite, though this group is pretty widespread among prospects.
Here's a summary of where the prognosticators see the Browns heading in the 2019 draft.
Of Note*: This remains the same pick as last week's mock, which sends a first-team All-Big Ten defender to Cleveland to pair with another in Denzel Ward.
Of Note*: McShay and Kiper teamed up to release a three-round mock with the tag "how to get an A," which is a somewhat unique endeavor that's also more ambitious than your average mock. Layne, a Cleveland native, told ClevelandBrowns.com during the NFL Combine that he thinks about playing for the Browns "all the time." Also in this mock, McShay had the Browns going back-to-back with Big Ten prospects, taking Ohio State OL Michael Jordan in the third round.
Of Note*: Kiper also went with a three-round, "how to get an A" mock and stayed firm with Adderley, his same pick from last week. An interesting third-round selection mocked to the Browns was Ole Miss tackle Greg Little, who once attracted first-round grades before sliding during the pre-draft process.
Of Note*: The former USA Today HS All-American earned Defensive MVP honors in Clemson's rout of Alabama in the National Championship Game, capping a campaign that also saw him garner second-team All-American and All-ACC honors. Also interesting in Easterling's seven-round mock is Cleveland's consecutive picks of defensive backs, going corner at No. 49 and Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram at No. 80.
Of Note*: This is one of the wilder mocks out there. White has the Browns trading their second- and fifth-round picks to Atlanta to move up to grab Layne at No. 45. He also has the Browns sending their other fifth-round pick and their third-round pick (No. 80) to Tampa Bay for No. 70, where White sees the Browns selecting West Virginia tackle Yodny Cajuste, who was a second-team All-American, first-team All-Big 12 and the Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year, but underwent quadriceps surgery in late March.
Of Note*: This is where the draft shows itself as a fickle beast. Abram is mocked to the Browns at No. 80 in Easterling's mock, yet goes to the Browns at No. 47 in Wilson's mock (Abram is mocked to the Colts at No. 34 in WalterFootball.com's latest draft). "Abram will be a thumper and tone-setter in the middle of coordinator Steve Wilks' defense," Wilson writes.
View the top cornerback prospects in the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.