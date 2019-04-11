Mock Draft Roundup: Two trades, many defensive backs projected for Browns

Of Note*: This remains the same pick as last week's mock, which sends a first-team All-Big Ten defender to Cleveland to pair with another in Denzel Ward.

Of Note*: McShay and Kiper teamed up to release a three-round mock with the tag "how to get an A," which is a somewhat unique endeavor that's also more ambitious than your average mock. Layne, a Cleveland native, told ClevelandBrowns.com during the NFL Combine that he thinks about playing for the Browns "all the time." Also in this mock, McShay had the Browns going back-to-back with Big Ten prospects, taking Ohio State OL Michael Jordan in the third round.

Of Note*: Kiper also went with a three-round, "how to get an A" mock and stayed firm with Adderley, his same pick from last week. An interesting third-round selection mocked to the Browns was Ole Miss tackle Greg Little, who once attracted first-round grades before sliding during the pre-draft process.

Of Note*: The former USA Today HS All-American earned Defensive MVP honors in Clemson's rout of Alabama in the National Championship Game, capping a campaign that also saw him garner second-team All-American and All-ACC honors. Also interesting in Easterling's seven-round mock is Cleveland's consecutive picks of defensive backs, going corner at No. 49 and Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram at No. 80.

Of Note*: This is one of the wilder mocks out there. White has the Browns trading their second- and fifth-round picks to Atlanta to move up to grab Layne at No. 45. He also has the Browns sending their other fifth-round pick and their third-round pick (No. 80) to Tampa Bay for No. 70, where White sees the Browns selecting West Virginia tackle Yodny Cajuste, who was a second-team All-American, first-team All-Big 12 and the Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year, but underwent quadriceps surgery in late March.