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Mock Draft Roundup: Two trades, many defensive backs projected for Browns

Apr 11, 2019 at 12:33 PM
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Nick Shook

Staff Writer

As we inch closer to the 2019 NFL Draft, those who grab attention during this process are frantically typing out their latest mock drafts.

A lot can change in a week.

With the Browns entering this draft without a first-round pick, the pool of possible mocks shrinks. But we've found a fresh batch, including Dane Brugler's annual (and incredibly ambitious) seven-round mock.

The unexpected near-consensus? Despite the draft owning its greatest depth along the defensive line, all of the experts see the Browns addressing their secondary with their first pick. Michigan State cornerback and Cleveland native Justin Layne is a favorite, though this group is pretty widespread among prospects.

Here's a summary of where the prognosticators see the Browns heading in the 2019 draft.

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WalterFootball.com: CB Amani Oruwariye (Penn State)*

Of Note*: This remains the same pick as last week's mock, which sends a first-team All-Big Ten defender to Cleveland to pair with another in Denzel Ward.

Todd McShay - ESPN.com: CB Justin Layne (Michigan State)*

Of Note*: McShay and Kiper teamed up to release a three-round mock with the tag "how to get an A," which is a somewhat unique endeavor that's also more ambitious than your average mock. Layne, a Cleveland native, told ClevelandBrowns.com during the NFL Combine that he thinks about playing for the Browns "all the time." Also in this mock, McShay had the Browns going back-to-back with Big Ten prospects, taking Ohio State OL Michael Jordan in the third round.

Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN.com: S Nasir Adderley (Delaware)*

Of Note*: Kiper also went with a three-round, "how to get an A" mock and stayed firm with Adderley, his same pick from last week. An interesting third-round selection mocked to the Browns was Ole Miss tackle Greg Little, who once attracted first-round grades before sliding during the pre-draft process.

Luke Easterling - USA Today Draft Wire: CB Trayvon Mullen (Clemson)*

Of Note*: The former USA Today HS All-American earned Defensive MVP honors in Clemson's rout of Alabama in the National Championship Game, capping a campaign that also saw him garner second-team All-American and All-ACC honors. Also interesting in Easterling's seven-round mock is Cleveland's consecutive picks of defensive backs, going corner at No. 49 and Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram at No. 80.

R.J. White - CBSSports.com: CB Justin Layne (Michigan State)*

Of Note*: This is one of the wilder mocks out there. White has the Browns trading their second- and fifth-round picks to Atlanta to move up to grab Layne at No. 45. He also has the Browns sending their other fifth-round pick and their third-round pick (No. 80) to Tampa Bay for No. 70, where White sees the Browns selecting West Virginia tackle Yodny Cajuste, who was a second-team All-American, first-team All-Big 12 and the Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year, but underwent quadriceps surgery in late March.

Ryan Wilson - CBSSports.com: S Johnathan Abram (Mississippi State)*

Of Note*: This is where the draft shows itself as a fickle beast. Abram is mocked to the Browns at No. 80 in Easterling's mock, yet goes to the Browns at No. 47 in Wilson's mock (Abram is mocked to the Colts at No. 34 in WalterFootball.com's latest draft). "Abram will be a thumper and tone-setter in the middle of coordinator Steve Wilks' defense," Wilson writes.

Photos: Top cornerback prospects in the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine

View the top cornerback prospects in the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Washington's Byron Murphy reacts after a stop against Stanford in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
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Washington's Byron Murphy reacts after a stop against Stanford in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love plays against Florida State in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind.,Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
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Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love plays against Florida State in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind.,Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
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Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne (2) is seen during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
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Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne (2) is seen during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas defensive back Kris Boyd (2) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Texas defensive back Kris Boyd (2) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South defensive back Rock Ya-Sin of Temple (6) during practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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South defensive back Rock Ya-Sin of Temple (6) during practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, LSU cornerback Andraez "Greedy" Williams (29) pulls in an interception in the endzone late in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La. Williams was selected to the AP Preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
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FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, LSU cornerback Andraez "Greedy" Williams (29) pulls in an interception in the endzone late in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La. Williams was selected to the AP Preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Deandre Baker (18) covers Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the Southeastern Conference Championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Atlanta. (Ric Tapia via AP)
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Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Deandre Baker (18) covers Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the Southeastern Conference Championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Atlanta. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP2018
Vanderbilt cornerback Joejuan Williams (8) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Mississippi wide receiver DaMarkus Lodge (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 36-29 in overtime. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
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Vanderbilt cornerback Joejuan Williams (8) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Mississippi wide receiver DaMarkus Lodge (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 36-29 in overtime. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson's Trayvon Mullen intercepts a pass during the first half in the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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Clemson's Trayvon Mullen intercepts a pass during the first half in the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
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