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Mock Draft Roundup: Is there any clarity for Browns at No. 17 after NFL Combine?

Mar 05, 2019 at 11:20 AM
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Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The measurements are in, the times are clocked and the medical reports are clearer than they've ever been.

Does that mean we have a better idea of what the Browns might do at No. 17?

Not even close.

Regardless, we're rounding up the latest projections after a productive week at the NFL Combine.

Tom Fornelli - CBSSports.com: OT Greg Little - Ole Miss
Of Note: At 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Little registered one of the best wingspans of any offensive linemen at the Combine.

Ryan Wilson - CBSSports.com: DT Ed Oliver - Houston
Of Note: At 6-foot-2 and 287 pounds, Oliver is a bit undersized for the position but could show plenty of versatility at a number of different spots.

Walter Cherepinsky - WalterFootball.com: DT Dre'Mont Jones - Ohio State
Of Note: It'd mark the second straight year Cleveland uses a first-round pick on a Buckeye.

Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News: LB Devin White - LSU
Of Note: In this mock, the Browns would be getting the draft's top linebacker.

Peter Schrager - NFL.com: CB Deandre Baker - Georgia
Of Note: Baker, who won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back, didn't allow a touchdown over the past two seasons.

Bucky Brooks - NFL.com: OT Andre Dillard - Washington State
Of Note: Dillard is considered by most analysts to be the best pass-blocking tackle in this year's draft.

Dan Kadar - SB Nation: DT Christian Wilkins - Clemson
Of Note: Wilkins obtained his bachelor's degree in two and a half years and added a master's by the time he was finished at Clemson.

Luke Easterling - USA Today DraftWire: DL Rashan Gary - Michigan
Of Note: Gary has been projected as high as a top-five pick in other mocks.

Matt Miller - Bleacher Report: WR A.J. Brown - Ole Miss
Of Note: His teammate, D.K. Metcalf, stole all of the headlines last week, but Brown led the Rebels with 85 catches for 1,320 yards and six touchdowns in 2018.

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