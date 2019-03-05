Mock Draft Roundup: Is there any clarity for Browns at No. 17 after NFL Combine?

The measurements are in, the times are clocked and the medical reports are clearer than they've ever been.

Does that mean we have a better idea of what the Browns might do at No. 17?

Not even close.

Regardless, we're rounding up the latest projections after a productive week at the NFL Combine.

Tom Fornelli - CBSSports.com: OT Greg Little - Ole Miss

Of Note: At 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Little registered one of the best wingspans of any offensive linemen at the Combine.

Ryan Wilson - CBSSports.com: DT Ed Oliver - Houston

Of Note: At 6-foot-2 and 287 pounds, Oliver is a bit undersized for the position but could show plenty of versatility at a number of different spots.

Walter Cherepinsky - WalterFootball.com: DT Dre'Mont Jones - Ohio State

Of Note: It'd mark the second straight year Cleveland uses a first-round pick on a Buckeye.

Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News: LB Devin White - LSU

Of Note: In this mock, the Browns would be getting the draft's top linebacker.

Peter Schrager - NFL.com: CB Deandre Baker - Georgia

Of Note: Baker, who won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back, didn't allow a touchdown over the past two seasons.

Bucky Brooks - NFL.com: OT Andre Dillard - Washington State

Of Note: Dillard is considered by most analysts to be the best pass-blocking tackle in this year's draft.

Dan Kadar - SB Nation: DT Christian Wilkins - Clemson

Of Note: Wilkins obtained his bachelor's degree in two and a half years and added a master's by the time he was finished at Clemson.

Luke Easterling - USA Today DraftWire: DL Rashan Gary - Michigan

Of Note: Gary has been projected as high as a top-five pick in other mocks.