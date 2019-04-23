Mock Draft Roundup: One last look at whom experts are picking Browns to take at No. 49

This will be the last one of these for 2019. Promise.
Alas, there's never been a better time to round up the latest and final opinions about what the Browns plan to do at No. 49, their first pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Steve Palazzolo - Pro Football Focus: DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Florida)
Of Note: Palazzolo sees Cleveland going heavy on its defensive backfield on Day 2 by adding Houston cornerback Isaiah Johnson in the third round.
Dan Shonka - Ourlads.com: CB Julian Love (Notre Dame)
Of Note: Love was a finalist for the Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation's top defensive back.
Ryan Wilson - CBSSports.com: CB Deandre Baker (Georgia)
Of Note: Baker won the Thorpe Award.
R.J. White - CBSSports.com: CB Justin Layne (Michigan State)
Of Note: White projects the Browns will need to trade up to the 45th pick to nab Layne, a Cleveland native.
WalterFootball.com: DT Jeffery Simmons (Mississippi State)
Of Note: Browns general manager John Dorsey said last week Simmons would be worth considering if he fell to 49.
Todd McShay - ESPN.com: CB David Long (Michigan)
Of Note: McShay considers Long to be a "physical press corner" that would help shore up Cleveland's depth.
Chad Reuter - NFL.com: CB Rock Ya-Sin (Temple)
Of Note: Ya-Sin has been one of the hottest rising names in this year's draft class and has been projected in the first round in some mocks.
Drafttek.com: OT Greg Little (Ole Miss)
Of Note: Little was the left tackle for Kyler Murray during their high school days together in Allen, Texas.