Mock Draft Roundup: One last look at whom experts are picking Browns to take at No. 49

This will be the last one of these for 2019. Promise.

Alas, there's never been a better time to round up the latest and final opinions about what the Browns plan to do at No. 49, their first pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Steve Palazzolo - Pro Football Focus: DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Florida)

Of Note: Palazzolo sees Cleveland going heavy on its defensive backfield on Day 2 by adding Houston cornerback Isaiah Johnson in the third round.

Dan Shonka - Ourlads.com: CB Julian Love (Notre Dame)

Of Note: Love was a finalist for the Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation's top defensive back.

Ryan Wilson - CBSSports.com: CB Deandre Baker (Georgia)

Of Note: Baker won the Thorpe Award.

R.J. White - CBSSports.com: CB Justin Layne (Michigan State)

Of Note: White projects the Browns will need to trade up to the 45th pick to nab Layne, a Cleveland native.

WalterFootball.com: DT Jeffery Simmons (Mississippi State)

Of Note: Browns general manager John Dorsey said last week Simmons would be worth considering if he fell to 49.

Todd McShay - ESPN.com: CB David Long (Michigan)

Of Note: McShay considers Long to be a "physical press corner" that would help shore up Cleveland's depth.

Chad Reuter - NFL.com: CB Rock Ya-Sin (Temple)

Of Note: Ya-Sin has been one of the hottest rising names in this year's draft class and has been projected in the first round in some mocks.