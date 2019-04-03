 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mock Draft Roundup: 8 different players and a trade projected for Browns at No. 49

Apr 03, 2019 at 01:48 PM
Author Image
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The predictions are all over the map, but there's one constant in the latest roundup of draft expert's projections.

Defense, defense and more defense.

Not every mock draft on the Internet goes into the second round, where the Browns are set to make their first pick of the 2019 Draft, but we've found eight that do. Here's what they're expecting Cleveland to do with the 49th pick.

WalterFootball.com: CB Amani Oruwariye (Penn State)* Of Note*: Oruwariye became a full-time starter in 2018 and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors after breaking up 12 passes and three interceptions.

Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN.com: S Nasir Adderley (Delaware)* Of Note*: NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compares Adderley to Bengals safety Jessie Bates and floats the idea Adderley could move back to cornerback in the NFL.

Todd McShay - ESPN.com: OT Dalton Risner (Kansas State)* Of Note*: Risner began his college career as a center before transitioning to right tackle as a sophomore.

Chad Reuter - NFL.com: S Amani Hooker (Iowa)* Of Note*: Zierlein belives Hooker would thrive best in a "robber" role in the NFL, putting him up against pass-catching tight ends.

Related Links

Luke Easterling - USA Today Draft Wire: S Darnell Savage Jr. (Maryland)* Of Note*: At 5-foot-11 and 198 pounds, Savage is viewed as undersized but makes up for it with "sticky cover skills and ability to close on throws from all areas of the field," Zierlein writes.

Ryan Wilson - CBSSports.com: DT Jeffery Simmons (Mississippi State)* Of Note*: He's considered a first-round talent but is likely unable to play in 2019 because of a torn ACL.

Chris Trapasso - CBSSports.com: S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Florida)* Of Note*: Trapasso writes Gardner-Johnson would "instantly replace" Jabrill Peppers, who was traded to the Giants in March.

R.J. White - CBSSports.com: S Johnathan Abram (Mississippi State)* Of Note*: White projects the Browns to trade up to No. 45 to nab Abrams. To do so, they'd have to part with the 49th pick and a fifth-rounder.

Photos: Browns arrive for start of offseason workouts

Browns players -- including newly acquired superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr. -- are back in Berea for the start of offseason workouts. We snapped some photos of their arrivals.

Browns tight end David Njoku poses after walking into the team facility for the start of offseason workouts Monday in Berea.
1 / 13

Browns tight end David Njoku poses after walking into the team facility for the start of offseason workouts Monday in Berea.

Odell Beckham Jr. signs in after arriving at the team facility Monday in Berea.
2 / 13

Odell Beckham Jr. signs in after arriving at the team facility Monday in Berea.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens arrives for the start of offseason workouts Monday.
3 / 13

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens arrives for the start of offseason workouts Monday.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield arrives for the start of offseason workouts Monday in Berea.
4 / 13

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield arrives for the start of offseason workouts Monday in Berea.

Odell Beckham Jr. arrives alongside Browns safety Damarious Randall (right).
5 / 13

Odell Beckham Jr. arrives alongside Browns safety Damarious Randall (right).

Browns tight end Seth DeValve raises a fist in triumph upon arriving at the team facility for the start of offseason workouts Monday.
6 / 13

Browns tight end Seth DeValve raises a fist in triumph upon arriving at the team facility for the start of offseason workouts Monday.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks through the lobby of the team facility Monday morning.
7 / 13

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks through the lobby of the team facility Monday morning.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett slaps hands as he arrives for the start of offseason workouts.
8 / 13

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett slaps hands as he arrives for the start of offseason workouts.

Browns defensive back Juston Burris arrives for the start of offseason workouts Monday.
9 / 13

Browns defensive back Juston Burris arrives for the start of offseason workouts Monday.

Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey points as he walks into the team facility for the start of offseason workouts Monday.
10 / 13

Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey points as he walks into the team facility for the start of offseason workouts Monday.

Browns guard Joel Bitonio walks through the doors to the facility for the start of offseason workouts Monday.
11 / 13

Browns guard Joel Bitonio walks through the doors to the facility for the start of offseason workouts Monday.

Browns tackle Chris Hubbard walks into the facility Monday for the start of offseason workouts.
12 / 13

Browns tackle Chris Hubbard walks into the facility Monday for the start of offseason workouts.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward smiles as he enters the facility for the start of offseason workouts Monday.
13 / 13

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward smiles as he enters the facility for the start of offseason workouts Monday.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2019 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 2.0

Nathan Zegura, Andrew Gribble, Jason Gibbs and Nick Shook make their final picks for Browns in 2nd and 3rd rounds

news

Mock Draft Roundup: One last look at whom experts are picking Browns to take at No. 49

We'll know for sure Friday when the Browns are finally on the clock

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Two trades, many defensive backs projected for Browns

Multi-round predictions have Cleveland addressing secondary first

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Yes, there are projections for what the Browns could do with their 2nd-round pick

Cleveland's 1st pick is slated for No. 49

news

2019 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 1.0

Andrew Gribble, Jason Gibbs, Nathan Zegura and Nick Shook make their picks for Cleveland at No. 17

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Is there any clarity for Browns at No. 17 after NFL Combine?

We're compiling the latest mock drafts after the big week in Indianapolis

news

Mock Draft Roundup: 8 different mocks, 8 different picks for the Browns

Analysts are all over the map with a little more than 2 months before Draft Day

news

Mock Draft Roundup: 2 players consistently projected to Browns make headlines this week

D.K. Metcalf, Jeffery Simmons have been in the news for very different reasons

news

Mock Draft Roundup: With Super Bowl in rearview mirror, it's officially draft season for Browns, rest of NFL

Check out the latest projections for the Browns at No. 17

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Offensive line, wide receiver a popular prediction for Browns after Senior Bowl

Cleveland holds the No. 17 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Who does Mel Kiper Jr., other draft experts project to Browns at No. 17?

Draft analysts give their best guesses before 2019 Senior Bowl

Advertising