Mock Draft Roundup: 8 different players and a trade projected for Browns at No. 49

The predictions are all over the map, but there's one constant in the latest roundup of draft expert's projections.
Defense, defense and more defense.
Not every mock draft on the Internet goes into the second round, where the Browns are set to make their first pick of the 2019 Draft, but we've found eight that do. Here's what they're expecting Cleveland to do with the 49th pick.
WalterFootball.com: CB Amani Oruwariye (Penn State)* Of Note*: Oruwariye became a full-time starter in 2018 and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors after breaking up 12 passes and three interceptions.
Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN.com: S Nasir Adderley (Delaware)* Of Note*: NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compares Adderley to Bengals safety Jessie Bates and floats the idea Adderley could move back to cornerback in the NFL.
Todd McShay - ESPN.com: OT Dalton Risner (Kansas State)* Of Note*: Risner began his college career as a center before transitioning to right tackle as a sophomore.
Chad Reuter - NFL.com: S Amani Hooker (Iowa)* Of Note*: Zierlein belives Hooker would thrive best in a "robber" role in the NFL, putting him up against pass-catching tight ends.
Luke Easterling - USA Today Draft Wire: S Darnell Savage Jr. (Maryland)* Of Note*: At 5-foot-11 and 198 pounds, Savage is viewed as undersized but makes up for it with "sticky cover skills and ability to close on throws from all areas of the field," Zierlein writes.
Ryan Wilson - CBSSports.com: DT Jeffery Simmons (Mississippi State)* Of Note*: He's considered a first-round talent but is likely unable to play in 2019 because of a torn ACL.
Chris Trapasso - CBSSports.com: S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Florida)* Of Note*: Trapasso writes Gardner-Johnson would "instantly replace" Jabrill Peppers, who was traded to the Giants in March.
R.J. White - CBSSports.com: S Johnathan Abram (Mississippi State)* Of Note*: White projects the Browns to trade up to No. 45 to nab Abrams. To do so, they'd have to part with the 49th pick and a fifth-rounder.
Browns players -- including newly acquired superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr. -- are back in Berea for the start of offseason workouts. We snapped some photos of their arrivals.