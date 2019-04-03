Mock Draft Roundup: 8 different players and a trade projected for Browns at No. 49

The predictions are all over the map, but there's one constant in the latest roundup of draft expert's projections.

Defense, defense and more defense.

Not every mock draft on the Internet goes into the second round, where the Browns are set to make their first pick of the 2019 Draft, but we've found eight that do. Here's what they're expecting Cleveland to do with the 49th pick.

WalterFootball.com: CB Amani Oruwariye (Penn State)* Of Note*: Oruwariye became a full-time starter in 2018 and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors after breaking up 12 passes and three interceptions.

Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN.com: S Nasir Adderley (Delaware)* Of Note*: NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compares Adderley to Bengals safety Jessie Bates and floats the idea Adderley could move back to cornerback in the NFL.

Todd McShay - ESPN.com: OT Dalton Risner (Kansas State)* Of Note*: Risner began his college career as a center before transitioning to right tackle as a sophomore.