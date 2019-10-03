Browns player press conferences - Gillan, Bitonio, Randall

G Joel Bitonio:

On establishing the Browns offense's identity against Baltimore:

"Yeah, I think that was the blue print. We ran the ball early. It was not as successful, but we wore them down a little bit and then finally we broke some big runs in the second half. Some shots down the field. Big plays either from (WR) Jarvis (Landry) on a couple of those little passes to (TE) Ricky (Seals-Jones) running down there for the 60-70-yard catch. Just mixing it up and keeping the defense guessing. There were motions. There was movement, there were different looks and different routes out of the same looks. You have to think, 'Oh this is a run look', and we end up passing out of it. Things like that. Changing it up and getting into a rhythm. I think it started with establishing the run. It was not perfect in the first half. We only maybe ran for 40 yards in the first half or something, but you do it, you establish it, you show them those formations and then you can do some things off of those."

On the importance of establishing an offensive identity:

"With one game, it is hard to say that is the identity of the team so we have to improve on that. We don't want to be like, 'Oh that was a fluke game and they played really well for one game on offense.' We want to try and do that again against everybody."

On if the performance against the Ravens felt like the Browns' 2018 offense:

"Yeah, we were getting chunk plays. I thought (QB) Baker (Mayfield) did a great job of getting the ball out of his hands. Chubb was making people miss and doing good things. It felt good. It felt like we were in a rhythm finally. It felt like we were getting first downs on drives. We did not have third downs [and 15] where we have to drop back and pass. We had that first one where it was not great, but after that, I felt like everything was kind of just moving. It was different on third down. It was third and short or something like that. I also thought they did a great job of overcoming some penalties. In the first game, we had some penalties and we did not keep those first downs, but this game we had a couple first and 20, first and 25 and we overcame those and got some points out of those."

On RB Nick Chubb's humble demeanor and if there is more to his personality that the public doesn't see: