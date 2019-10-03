Rashard Higgins, Morgan Burnett back on the practice field - News & Notes

Landry suffered his concussion during the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Ravens. Kitchens said Tuesday the extra day in Cleveland's schedule this week could be advantageous for Landry to potentially return Monday, but it's too early in the process to tell.

-- S Jermaine Whitehead was awarded the NFL's Way to Play award for his Week 4 interception against the Ravens. The award is given weekly to a player who "positively impacted the game through proper technique."

Whitehead swooped in to prevent a potential touchdown during the fourth quarter of Cleveland's 40-25 victory at Baltimore. It was the first interception of his career.

Whitehead will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football for the youth or high school football program of his choice.

-- No matter the run, Nick Chubb always goes out of his way to praise the offensive line that helped pave the way.

It brings a smile to the face of those blocking him for more than one reason.

Veteran guard Joel Bitonio said he and his linemates appreciate the praise for their dirty work but laugh when they didn't do much of anything at all to help Chubb's cause. Bitonio reflected back on a long touchdown run Chubb had in last year's Week 4 loss to the Raiders that wasn't exactly the offensive line's best work.

"We blocked the play the worst you could probably block the play," Bitonio said. I don't think we blocked anybody. He scores a touchdown and says, 'the O-line did all the work there,' and I go, 'not on that one.'

"Those are the guys you like to block for. He just tries hard, he respects you and he's going to break a tackle for you."

-- Kitchens said he's liked what he's seen from fourth-year linebacker Joe Schobert, but stressed he wanted to see even more from Cleveland's leading tackler.

Schobert posted a career-best 17 tackles -- moving him up to fifth in the NFL -- and his first sack of the season in Sunday's win over the Ravens. He forced a fumble against the Jets and deflected a pass that was intercepted in the Browns' Week 3 loss to the Rams.