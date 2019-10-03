Rashard Higgins, Morgan Burnett back on the practice field - News & Notes

Oct 03, 2019 at 03:42 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry remains in concussion protocol, and the team's injured defensive backs remain day to day, but there was some positive news to glean Thursday after the Browns' practice.

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins and safeties Morgan Burnett and Sheldrick Redwine returned to practice in a limited capacity. It's unclear if any of the three, along with injured cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams, will be available for Monday's game against the 49ers, but it's a step in the right direction for a handful of players who have respectively missed multiple games.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said the players' status would be updated as the week unfolded.

Higgins hasn't seen the field since the first half of Cleveland's season-opening loss to the Titans. Burnett (quadriceps), Redwine, Ward and Williams (hamstrings) have not played since Week 2.

Related Links

Photos: 49ers Week Practice

Check out photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the 49ers Monday by team photographer Matt Starkey

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during practice on October 3, 2019
1 / 39

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during practice on October 3, 2019

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 3, 2019
2 / 39

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 3, 2019

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 3, 2019
3 / 39

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 3, 2019

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on October 3, 2019
4 / 39

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on October 3, 2019

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 3, 2019
5 / 39

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 3, 2019

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on October 3, 2019
6 / 39

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on October 3, 2019

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway (11) during practice on October 3, 2019
7 / 39

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway (11) during practice on October 3, 2019

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 3, 2019
8 / 39

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 3, 2019

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway (11) during practice on October 3, 2019
9 / 39

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway (11) during practice on October 3, 2019

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on October 3, 2019
10 / 39

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on October 3, 2019

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on October 3, 2019
11 / 39

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on October 3, 2019

Offensive tackle Greg Robinson (78) during practice on October 3, 2019
12 / 39

Offensive tackle Greg Robinson (78) during practice on October 3, 2019

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 3, 2019
13 / 39

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 3, 2019

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 3, 2019
14 / 39

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 3, 2019

Guard Austin Corbett (63) during practice on October 3, 2019
15 / 39

Guard Austin Corbett (63) during practice on October 3, 2019

Safety Morgan Burnett (42) during practice on October 3, 2019
16 / 39

Safety Morgan Burnett (42) during practice on October 3, 2019

Defensive end Chris Smith (50) during practice on October 3, 2019
17 / 39

Defensive end Chris Smith (50) during practice on October 3, 2019

Safety Morgan Burnett (42) during practice on October 3, 2019
18 / 39

Safety Morgan Burnett (42) during practice on October 3, 2019

Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during practice on October 3, 2019
19 / 39

Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during practice on October 3, 2019

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 3, 2019
20 / 39

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 3, 2019

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on October 3, 2019
21 / 39

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on October 3, 2019

Safety Damarious Randall (23) during practice on October 3, 2019
22 / 39

Safety Damarious Randall (23) during practice on October 3, 2019

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on October 3, 2019
23 / 39

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on October 3, 2019

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on October 3, 2019
24 / 39

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on October 3, 2019

Donnie Lewis during practice on October 3, 2019
25 / 39

Donnie Lewis during practice on October 3, 2019

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during practice on October 3, 2019
26 / 39

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during practice on October 3, 2019

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on October 3, 2019
27 / 39

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on October 3, 2019

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 3, 2019
28 / 39

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 3, 2019

Linebacker Joe Schobert (53) during practice on October 3, 2019
29 / 39

Linebacker Joe Schobert (53) during practice on October 3, 2019

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 3, 2019
30 / 39

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 3, 2019

Wide Receiver Sheldon Gibson (17) during practice on October 3, 2019
31 / 39

Wide Receiver Sheldon Gibson (17) during practice on October 3, 2019

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on October 3, 2019
32 / 39

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on October 3, 2019

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during practice on October 3, 2019
33 / 39

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during practice on October 3, 2019

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on October 3, 2019
34 / 39

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on October 3, 2019

Guard Malcolm Pridgeon (62) during practice on October 3, 2019
35 / 39

Guard Malcolm Pridgeon (62) during practice on October 3, 2019

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 3, 2019
36 / 39

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 3, 2019

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on October 3, 2019
37 / 39

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on October 3, 2019

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 3, 2019
38 / 39

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 3, 2019

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on October 3, 2019
39 / 39

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on October 3, 2019

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Landry suffered his concussion during the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Ravens. Kitchens said Tuesday the extra day in Cleveland's schedule this week could be advantageous for Landry to potentially return Monday, but it's too early in the process to tell.

-- S Jermaine Whitehead was awarded the NFL's Way to Play award for his Week 4 interception against the Ravens. The award is given weekly to a player who "positively impacted the game through proper technique."

Whitehead swooped in to prevent a potential touchdown during the fourth quarter of Cleveland's 40-25 victory at Baltimore. It was the first interception of his career.

Whitehead will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football for the youth or high school football program of his choice.

-- No matter the run, Nick Chubb always goes out of his way to praise the offensive line that helped pave the way.

It brings a smile to the face of those blocking him for more than one reason.

Veteran guard Joel Bitonio said he and his linemates appreciate the praise for their dirty work but laugh when they didn't do much of anything at all to help Chubb's cause. Bitonio reflected back on a long touchdown run Chubb had in last year's Week 4 loss to the Raiders that wasn't exactly the offensive line's best work.

"We blocked the play the worst you could probably block the play," Bitonio said. I don't think we blocked anybody. He scores a touchdown and says, 'the O-line did all the work there,' and I go, 'not on that one.'

"Those are the guys you like to block for. He just tries hard, he respects you and he's going to break a tackle for you."

-- Kitchens said he's liked what he's seen from fourth-year linebacker Joe Schobert, but stressed he wanted to see even more from Cleveland's leading tackler.

Schobert posted a career-best 17 tackles -- moving him up to fifth in the NFL -- and his first sack of the season in Sunday's win over the Ravens. He forced a fumble against the Jets and deflected a pass that was intercepted in the Browns' Week 3 loss to the Rams.

"I want him to keep going, and I think he wants more out of himself," Kitchens said. "All of our guys, the guys that have played good, I want more from them just like I want more from the guys that have not played so good. That is the environment that we are in with our team is everybody wants to be better every day."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Browns are locked in for 2021, 'way past' playoff loss at KC

Browns don't need to look backward to get the motivation they need for Sunday's season opener
news

Baker Mayfield eager to kickstart Browns offense back to high level

The completion of training camp has only further affirmed Mayfied's belief that he can help the offense soar in 2021
news

Greg Newsome II earns starting job for NFL debut with dogged work ethic

1st-round rookie impressed his coaches, teammates throughout training camp
news

Baker Mayfield, Browns playmakers build chemistry with trip to Montana over Labor Day weekend

Mayfield joined Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper for a relaxing weekend at Yellowstone Club
Advertising