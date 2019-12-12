Browns player press conferences - Landry, Richardson, Schobert

LB Joe Schobert:

On Cardinals' up-tempo offense:

"In the past, some NFL teams have run up-tempo a lot more than I think people have this year, but they are over 500 snaps of hurry-up, no-huddle offense. I think the next highest they said is the Falcons at like 190. Something that we have not really seen before this year except for in practice and situations. Really puts the stress on communication, making sure that everybody is on the same page and being loud and being fast with their communication."

On if stamina is a challenge in a game like Sunday's, particularly this late in the season:

"I think it depends on every individual's situations. Like if you are nursing through injuries and trying to come back and you can't run as much during the week as normal or if some people are feeling good and that probably puts them a little ahead of the curve. I think it is up to every individual person, and obviously, teams with the tempo of practice can help alleviate that a little bit. The season definitely does wear on you."

On if there are similarities preparing for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson:

"In terms of athlete speed wise, Kyler is fast. We need just a little bit more emphasis on RPO, zone-read kind of actions, but the Ravens in terms of scheme, they are two totally different schemes. When they get out in space, it is about taking proper angles, using your help and knowing where your help is. It is just different. When they are out in space, similar, but in terms of scheme, very different."

On if Murray throws the ball first more than Jackson: