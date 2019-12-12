Browns player press conferences - Landry, Richardson, Schobert

WR Jarvis Landry:
On being named the Browns Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient:
"It is amazing. It is a great feeling. I spoke earlier, just thinking about it and just thinking about my career, I think this by far is one of the biggest, best things I could be up for with an opportunity to win."
On where his passion for the community comes from:
"Honestly, it just came from this platform – the platform that I have, the things that I am very passionate about. Growing up, I never really had somebody that was around or in my neighborhood or that really came back and I can say that helped me or helped my neighborhood or my community. I think that is what I have been trying to do in every place that I have been from being in Baton Rouge in college to going to Miami and now being here in Cleveland."
On being 5 yards away from 1,000 receiving yards and if that was a personal goal this season:
"It is whatever. For me, honestly, 1,000 yards is something that I planned on touching every year, even in the past two years that I could have easily had. The wins come. That is all I care about."
On the Browns winning four of the past five games and if the team is playing as desired:
"We are winning games. I think that there are things that we can do better and things that we can eliminate. Obviously, it came back into the picture a couple of these games and we found a way to play through them and still make plays. There are obviously things that we can get better at."
DT Sheldon Richardson:
On challenges facing the tempo of the Cardinals offense:
"You just have to deal with it when it comes, prepare for it as best as you can, make practice faster and things of that nature. Honestly, just game time adjustment. Keep new guys in, keep everybody fresh."
On the no-huddle eliminating substitution opportunities:
"If they sub, we sub. That is usually how teams do it. You get 10 seconds, I think, if they sub."
On the Cardinals not subbing much:
"It is OK. It is alright. That means we will not be subbing much either."
On players getting cramps and that giving teams some extra time:
"That too. That happens. Definitely happens."
On playing DE
"Brought me back to my rookie year. Second year in the league type deal, playing a lot of outside linebacker. It was fun."
On the freedom when playing OLB earlier in his career:
"A whole lot of freedom – too much (laughter)."
LB Joe Schobert:
On Cardinals' up-tempo offense:
"In the past, some NFL teams have run up-tempo a lot more than I think people have this year, but they are over 500 snaps of hurry-up, no-huddle offense. I think the next highest they said is the Falcons at like 190. Something that we have not really seen before this year except for in practice and situations. Really puts the stress on communication, making sure that everybody is on the same page and being loud and being fast with their communication."
On if stamina is a challenge in a game like Sunday's, particularly this late in the season:
"I think it depends on every individual's situations. Like if you are nursing through injuries and trying to come back and you can't run as much during the week as normal or if some people are feeling good and that probably puts them a little ahead of the curve. I think it is up to every individual person, and obviously, teams with the tempo of practice can help alleviate that a little bit. The season definitely does wear on you."
On if there are similarities preparing for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson:
"In terms of athlete speed wise, Kyler is fast. We need just a little bit more emphasis on RPO, zone-read kind of actions, but the Ravens in terms of scheme, they are two totally different schemes. When they get out in space, it is about taking proper angles, using your help and knowing where your help is. It is just different. When they are out in space, similar, but in terms of scheme, very different."
On if Murray throws the ball first more than Jackson:
"I think Kyler looks to throw. He throws a lot of balls away when he is on the edge and does not have a read. He makes a smart play and throws it away. Lamar is out there playing like he is in Madden, running around, juking, spinning and making people look silly. I think Kyler tries to check the ball or scrambles to throw and then will throw it away when people get close."