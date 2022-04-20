Transactions

Browns Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward signs 5-year contract extension

Ward’s extension runs through the 2027 season

Denzel Ward is keeping his roots planted in Northeast Ohio for the long haul.

The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback and Macedonia native signed a five-year contract extension Wednesday with the Browns that will run through the 2027 season.

"Excited and blessed to play for my hometown team," Ward said. "I want to thank the Browns organization, the Haslams and Johnson family, Andrew Berry, Coach Kevin Stefanski and the rest of the Browns organization for continuing to believe in the homegrown kid and allowing me to represent this organization."

The fourth overall pick of the 2018 draft, Ward has delivered a steady helping of shut-down coverage and big plays against some of the best receivers in the league ever since his unforgettable, two-interception NFL debut. He's compiled 10 career interceptions, 50 pass breakups and 186 career tackles across four seasons.

Ward is tied for fourth in franchise history in pass breakups and is seventh in the league in that category since his rookie season, when his talents were evident from Week 1. Ward snagged his first two interceptions against the Steelers in his first career game and has maintained his status as a pesky defender capable of battling any receiver in the league throughout his 52 career games. He's also tied for first in the league with six games of three or more pass breakups since 2018.

His biggest moments also include two pick-six plays — one 61-yard score in Week 14 of 2019 against the Bengals and a 99-yard touchdown also scored against Cincinnati in Week 9 of 2021, a play that stood as the longest touchdown in the entire NFL that season.

Photos: Denzel Ward through the years

Four-year veteran and two-time Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward signed a contract extension Tuesday that will keep him in Cleveland through 2027.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) signs a contract extension at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 20, 2022.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) signs a contract extension at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
1946 Jersey Reveal Photoshoot
1946 Jersey Reveal Photoshoot

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Jarvis Landry Charity Softball Game on June 15, 2019th
Jarvis Landry Charity Softball Game on June 15, 2019th

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2018 first round draft picks arrive at the Berea Facility for the first time on April 27, 2018.
Browns 2018 first round draft picks arrive at the Berea Facility for the first time on April 27, 2018.

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium on September 20, 2018 on Thursday Night Football
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium on September 20, 2018 on Thursday Night Football

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 9th, 2018
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 9th, 2018

Brent_Durken
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and the defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and the defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on 11/4/18
Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on 11/4/18

Matt Starkey
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
1946 Jersey Reveal Photoshoot
1946 Jersey Reveal Photoshoot

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2021 Cleveland Browns Media Day
2021 Cleveland Browns Media Day

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals game on December 29, 2019 at Paul Brown Stadium.
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals game on December 29, 2019 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Media Days 2019
Media Days 2019

Matt Starkey
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2020 Media Day
2020 Media Day

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots game on October 27, 2019 at Gillette Stadium.
Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots game on October 27, 2019 at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals on November 25, 2018 at Paul Brown Stadium.
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals on November 25, 2018 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Ohio_Sports_Imaging
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on December 11, 2019.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on December 11, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals game on December 29, 2019 at Paul Brown Stadium.
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals game on December 29, 2019 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2018 first round draft picks arrive at the Berea Facility for the first time on April 27, 2018.
Browns 2018 first round draft picks arrive at the Berea Facility for the first time on April 27, 2018.

Wm.Glasheen
Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals game on December 15, 2019 at State Farm Stadium.
Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals game on December 15, 2019 at State Farm Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the eighteenth day of camp on August 20, 2019.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the eighteenth day of camp on August 20, 2019.

Matt Starkey
Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos game on November 4, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High.
Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos game on November 4, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 15, 2019
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 15, 2019

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns on September 8, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns on September 8, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the third day of training camp on July 27, 2019.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the third day of training camp on July 27, 2019.

Matt Starkey
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) on July 24, 2019.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) on July 24, 2019.

Matt Starkey
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second practice of OTAs on May 15, 2019
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second practice of OTAs on May 15, 2019

Matt Starkey
Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 30, 2018
Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 30, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 9th, 2018
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 9th, 2018

"Denzel Ward has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL since his rookie season in 2018," Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry said. "Rarely do you find a player who has performed at such a high-level over a multi-year period at his age. This is a testament not only to Denzel's talent but also his work ethic, drive and intelligence. 'Homegrown' takes a deeper meaning with Denzel since he has spent his entire life both living in and giving back to Ohio communities. We look forward to seeing Denzel continue his bright career and philanthropic initiatives in Cleveland for many years to come."

Ward further solidified himself as one of Cleveland's top defensive playmakers in 2021. With three interceptions, a team-high 10 pass breakups and a handful of other big plays that helped the defense find an extra gear in the second half of the season, Ward was once again one of the Browns' most valuable defenders. He was the only player in the NFL last season to have three or more pass breakups in three games.

Ward, 24, has yet to hit his peak, and the Browns will be the beneficiaries of all the highlights he continues to collect for the next six years.

"I'm really excited for Denzel and his family," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "It's a well-deserved reward for his outstanding play on the field and work in our community. Denzel has the attitude that he is committed to constantly getting better as a player. We know he's going to continue to work with our coaching staff to improve and we are very happy that he will continue to be an important part of our defense for many years to come."

In addition to his work on the field, Ward is a dedicated servant in the Northeast Ohio community and constantly gives back to his hometown. His "Make Them Know Your Name" Foundation, dedicated to his father who passed away in 2016 due to cardiac arrest, has taken numerous steps to raise heart health education, prevention and treatment. The foundation also covered monthly expenses for 21 people who struggled to sustain small business or employment in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the country.

Ward was recognized for his work in the community and on the field when he was named the Browns' Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2021, one of the league's highest honors given to one player from each of the 32 teams.

