Browns Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward signs 5-year contract extension

"Denzel Ward has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL since his rookie season in 2018," Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry said. "Rarely do you find a player who has performed at such a high-level over a multi-year period at his age. This is a testament not only to Denzel's talent but also his work ethic, drive and intelligence. 'Homegrown' takes a deeper meaning with Denzel since he has spent his entire life both living in and giving back to Ohio communities. We look forward to seeing Denzel continue his bright career and philanthropic initiatives in Cleveland for many years to come."

Ward further solidified himself as one of Cleveland's top defensive playmakers in 2021. With three interceptions, a team-high 10 pass breakups and a handful of other big plays that helped the defense find an extra gear in the second half of the season, Ward was once again one of the Browns' most valuable defenders. He was the only player in the NFL last season to have three or more pass breakups in three games.

Ward, 24, has yet to hit his peak, and the Browns will be the beneficiaries of all the highlights he continues to collect for the next six years.

"I'm really excited for Denzel and his family," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "It's a well-deserved reward for his outstanding play on the field and work in our community. Denzel has the attitude that he is committed to constantly getting better as a player. We know he's going to continue to work with our coaching staff to improve and we are very happy that he will continue to be an important part of our defense for many years to come."

In addition to his work on the field, Ward is a dedicated servant in the Northeast Ohio community and constantly gives back to his hometown. His "Make Them Know Your Name" Foundation, dedicated to his father who passed away in 2016 due to cardiac arrest, has taken numerous steps to raise heart health education, prevention and treatment. The foundation also covered monthly expenses for 21 people who struggled to sustain small business or employment in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the country.