Burning Questions: Three questions for the Browns ahead of Week 4 matchup vs. Ravens

Who will take care of the ball better?

Baltimore is a team that is prone to cough up the ball due to QB Lamar Jackson's play style. He has fumbled a total of 46 times in his career. He fumbled two more times in the Ravens 22-19 loss to the Colts in Week 3.

As a team, the Ravens fumbled four times and failed to recover two times against the Colts. On the season, they have a total of four turnovers. The recent turnovers for the Ravens likely stem from injuries, resulting in inexperienced players making mistakes and Jackson holding the ball too long in the pocket.

Despite the Ravens' struggles, the Browns are statistically worse off. They have the third-highest number of turnovers this season at seven, making them one of the worst teams in the league at protecting the ball. The Vikings lead the league in turnovers with nine on the season.

The Browns only had six turnovers in their first two games of the season. They improved in Week 3, only committing one turnover, but they would like to get that number down to zero.

"It's hard to win the NFL," HC Kevin Stefanski said on Sept. 19. "You can't do some of the things we did and expect to win. The turnovers, the giveaways, four against Pittsburgh, two leading to touchdowns."