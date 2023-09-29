What the Ravens are saying about the Browns

The Browns will face their third AFC North opponent in four weeks when the Ravens come to Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday.
So, ahead of this Week 4 matchup, let's take a look at the Ravens' perspective on the game.
This is Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens. It's always been a big hit, take-a-punch, throw-a-punch kind of game. We definitely are aware that they're No. 1, and they have an amazing front. We definitely want to outplay them, but at the end of the day, that No. 1 [defense] spot is still up for grabs until the season's over. That's what we're striving for." NT Michael Piece on Sunday's matchup
In some ways, [I] wish I would've done it better; there's some of that. [The] front office was great. We just didn't do it well enough. I didn't do it well enough; that's part of it. But I'm excited to go back. I'm a Raven, and that was four years ago. OC Todd Monken on his return to Cleveland
He's a great, great pass rusher. He's a great defender. I've been seeing him around since college – since my freshman year of college – so I'm used to playing against him. He's a great defender and all-around defensive lineman. QB Lamar Jackson on DE Myles Garrett
You go in there as the enemy to go take over and that's our plan. I think they call it a 'dog pound' ... I consider myself a dog so I'm right at home in that place. LB Roquan Smith on playing in Cleveland