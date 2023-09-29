What They're Saying

What the Ravens are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Baltimore in Week 4 matchup at Cleveland Browns Stadium

Sep 29, 2023 at 12:07 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

The Browns will face their third AFC North opponent in four weeks when the Ravens come to Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday.

So, ahead of this Week 4 matchup, let's take a look at the Ravens' perspective on the game.

This is Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens. It's always been a big hit, take-a-punch, throw-a-punch kind of game. We definitely are aware that they're No. 1, and they have an amazing front. We definitely want to outplay them, but at the end of the day, that No. 1 [defense] spot is still up for grabs until the season's over. That's what we're striving for." NT Michael Piece on Sunday's matchup

Ravens, Browns Have Angry Defenses Looking to Make a Statement

In some ways, [I] wish I would've done it better; there's some of that. [The] front office was great. We just didn't do it well enough. I didn't do it well enough; that's part of it. But I'm excited to go back. I'm a Raven, and that was four years ago. OC Todd Monken on his return to Cleveland

Monken Has No Extra Motivation in Return to Cleveland

He's a great, great pass rusher. He's a great defender. I've been seeing him around since college – since my freshman year of college – so I'm used to playing against him. He's a great defender and all-around defensive lineman. QB Lamar Jackson on DE Myles Garrett

You go in there as the enemy to go take over and that's our plan. I think they call it a 'dog pound' ... I consider myself a dog so I'm right at home in that place. LB Roquan Smith on playing in Cleveland

Roquan Smith on being a dog

