How Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper's communication is paying off for the Browns

That communication doesn't stop with Watson. Cooper will share his insights of what he sees in games with head coach Kevin Stefanski. Cooper tries to be smart about what he approaches Stefanski with in games, and Cooper said a majority of the time, Stefanski ends up calling what Cooper saw.

"I tell you guys all the time; those players have the best seat in the house, they can see it better than we can," Stefanski said. "And Amari is a very, very intelligent player. So, it's not like he's just coming up and saying, get me the ball – which he has done before. But he can give you great insight into the routes that he thinks we should run and how we should run them, how we should set them up, those types of things."

Watson knows the importance of having that type of open communication between him and his receivers. There are certain elements that he won't always see in live action that Cooper could see on the back side when Watson is on the front side of the play call. When they can communicate those details to one another, Watson can come back to the sideline and see for himself, and then he can adjust and make plays.

Stefanski sees that same value.

"Yeah, I think there's so much nuance to offensive football, and I think there's so many details when you're talking about route running," Stefanski said. "And Amari, for my money, is the best in the business when it comes to route running. And for him to explain to the quarterbacks why he's running a route a certain way and what he's going to do at the top of the route, or what he's going to do to set up a defensive back – I think that goes a long way to put comfort in the quarterback, that he can know when to let the ball go."