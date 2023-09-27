Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will host the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. EST.
Matchup
- The Browns are 13-35 all-time against the Ravens.
- They spit the season series last year with the Browns winning 13-3 over the Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Dec. 17, and the Ravens winning 23-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 23.
- Both the Browns and the Ravens are 2-1 heading into Week 4 of the season.
Storylines to Watch
- Injuries for the Ravens - The Ravens are dealing with some injuries to both their offense and their defense. For their offense, the Ravens are without RB J.K. Dobbins - who sustained a season-ending Achilles injury - and they are searching to find consistency and success in their run game. Then, defensively, S Marcus Williams and CB Marlon Humphrey are working through injuries, so the personnel in the secondary may look a little different.
- How the Browns defense continues to excel - The Browns held the Titans to 94 net yards in Week 3 and have been a dominant force in the first three weeks of the season. Their ability to pressure QB Lamar Jackson, especially with the injuries the Ravens are dealing with offensively and Jackson using his legs, will play an important role in the Browns success this week.
- How the Browns build offensive consistency - Last week against the Titans, the Browns saw what their passing game could look like, as QB Deshaun Watson completed 27 of 33 passes for 289 yards. But the Ravens defense can play coverage and have playmakers at all three levels of their defense, which will present challenges for the Browns offensively.
Watch on TV
Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: Sunday 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish), Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish) - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish)
Announcers: Chris Rose, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
To access live radio of Browns games in the Browns app, you must be in the Cleveland DMA (100 miles) AND have location services turned on for the Browns mobile app. To make sure location services are on for the iPhone, follow the steps below:
Settings -> Browns -> Location -> While using the app/Always
For Android:
Settings -> Location -> App permissions -> Browns
You can also access device settings by going to "Settings" in the Browns app and clicking "Device Settings."
