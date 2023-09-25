HC Kevin Stefanski hand-delivers game ball to Nick Chubb following win over Titans

As head coach Kevin Stefanski recognized the collective achievements of Sunday's 27-3 victory over the Titans, he also awarded game balls to DE Myles Garrett, WR Amari Cooper and QB Deshaun Watson for their individual efforts and success.
Yet, he awarded one more additional game ball to a teammate who wasn't in the locker room on Sunday night.
"Talking about being a resilient bunch, we need each other," Stefanski said in the locker room. "The guy that we don't have here right this minute with us - but he's always with us - is No. 24. He's getting this game ball because he's so important to this team. This offense. This defense. This specials teams. This team, No. 24, means so much to us, I'm going to hand him this ball. He's with us the rest of the way."
Stefanski kept that promise and hand-delivered the game ball to Chubb on Sunday night.
The Browns have been without Chubb for one week following the season-ending knee injury he endured on Monday Night Football against the Steelers in Week 2.
But he isn't far from the team's minds. As a group, they continue to support him. Chubb was also at the Browns' facility at different points last week and teammates have checked in with him. Watson said Chubb had a conversation with him about needing to win on Sunday against the Titans.
"He's doing great," Stefanski said of Chubb on Monday. "He's excited for the team. He's rehabbing every day."
He's also with the team in spirit, as different players find ways to dedicate the 2023 season to Chubb. Garrett wore Chubb's name and number on tape around his wrist during Sunday's game. RB Kareem Hunt walked in on Sunday sporting a No. 24 jersey in honor of Chubb. He's on the forefront of people's minds across the team and organization.
"Nick, he's a big part of this team," S Juan Thornhill said on Monday. "Like our offense, they relied on him big time. And not having him, it's just like, you have some questions sometimes. But it was great being able to get out there and get a win for Nick. We're still praying for him. Hopefully he recovers well. But it was pretty cool that coach actually kept Nick in his thoughts and gave him that game ball."