HC Kevin Stefanski hand-delivers game ball to Nick Chubb following win over Titans

He's also with the team in spirit, as different players find ways to dedicate the 2023 season to Chubb. Garrett wore Chubb's name and number on tape around his wrist during Sunday's game. RB Kareem Hunt walked in on Sunday sporting a No. 24 jersey in honor of Chubb. He's on the forefront of people's minds across the team and organization.

"Nick, he's a big part of this team," S Juan Thornhill said on Monday. "Like our offense, they relied on him big time. And not having him, it's just like, you have some questions sometimes. But it was great being able to get out there and get a win for Nick. We're still praying for him. Hopefully he recovers well. But it was pretty cool that coach actually kept Nick in his thoughts and gave him that game ball."