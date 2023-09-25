Clutch Players of the Game

Presented by

Clutch Performers: 3 standouts who helped the Browns secure a win over the Titans

DE Myles Garrett led strong defensive effort against the Titans with 3.5 sacks

Sep 25, 2023 at 11:16 AM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Clutch players of the game week 3

The Browns are a perfect 2-0 at Cleveland Browns Stadium through the first three weeks of the season.

Their defense has played a crucial factor in their overall success, as they have kept their opponents to a total of six points in the first two home games of the season.

Yet, there were a number of individual performances on both sides of the ball on Sunday that each played a role in the 27-3 win over the Titans. Head coach Kevin Stefanski specifically highlighted DE Myles Garrett, QB Deshaun Watson and WR Amari Cooper for their play on Sunday. Let's look at their major contributions to the Browns' second win of the season.

DE Myles Garrett

The Browns defense continues to dominant through the first three weeks of the season, and DE Myles Garrett has played an integral role in that success. He finished Sunday's game with 3.5 sacks on QB Ryan Tannehill. He also forced five quarterback hurries.

"Teams come in here and they say, don't let 95 wreck the game," Stefanski said. "And he continues to do it."

Early in the fourth quarter on the Titans third down, they had two TEs in motion following Garrett as he shifted to the other side of the line. It forced the Titans into a delay of game penalty.

"That's a first for me," Garrett said. "I remember a tight end following me here with the Steelers last year, but never seen two guys follow me across the line. And I was going to keep on messing around with them, seeing if they couldn't snap the ball like that. So, I was just having a little bit of fun and wherever they settled, I was going the other way. So, we're just going to play in this cat and mouse game all day."

Garrett received a game ball from Stefanski in the locker room following the victory over the Titans on Sunday.

Photos: Week 3 - Titans at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Titans in Week 3

Photo-Sponsor-2023
1 / 160
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
2 / 160

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
3 / 160

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
4 / 160

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
5 / 160

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
6 / 160

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
7 / 160

The team during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
8 / 160

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Players during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
9 / 160

Players during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
10 / 160

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
11 / 160

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
12 / 160

Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
13 / 160

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
14 / 160

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
15 / 160

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Players during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
16 / 160

Players during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
17 / 160

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
18 / 160

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
19 / 160

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
20 / 160

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
21 / 160

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
22 / 160

Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
23 / 160

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
24 / 160

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
25 / 160

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
26 / 160

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
27 / 160

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
28 / 160

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
29 / 160

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
30 / 160

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
31 / 160

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
32 / 160

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
33 / 160

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
34 / 160

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
A player during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
35 / 160

A player during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
36 / 160

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
A coach during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
37 / 160

A coach during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
38 / 160

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
39 / 160

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
40 / 160

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
41 / 160

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
42 / 160

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
43 / 160

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
44 / 160

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
45 / 160

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
46 / 160

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
47 / 160

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
48 / 160

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
49 / 160

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
50 / 160

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
51 / 160

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
52 / 160

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
53 / 160

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
54 / 160

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
55 / 160

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
56 / 160

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
57 / 160

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
58 / 160

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
59 / 160

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
60 / 160

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
61 / 160

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
62 / 160

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
63 / 160

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
64 / 160

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
65 / 160

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
66 / 160

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) and Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
67 / 160

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) and Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
68 / 160

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
69 / 160

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
70 / 160

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
71 / 160

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
72 / 160

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
73 / 160

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
74 / 160

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
75 / 160

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
76 / 160

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
77 / 160

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
78 / 160

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Players during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
79 / 160

Players during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
80 / 160

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
81 / 160

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
82 / 160

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
83 / 160

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
84 / 160

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
85 / 160

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
86 / 160

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
87 / 160

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
88 / 160

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
89 / 160

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
90 / 160

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
91 / 160

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
92 / 160

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
93 / 160

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
94 / 160

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
95 / 160

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
96 / 160

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
97 / 160

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
98 / 160

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
99 / 160

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
\Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
100 / 160

\Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
101 / 160

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
102 / 160

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
103 / 160

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77), Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79), and Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
104 / 160

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77), Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79), and Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
105 / 160

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
106 / 160

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
107 / 160

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
108 / 160

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
109 / 160

Fans during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
110 / 160

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
111 / 160

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
112 / 160

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
113 / 160

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
114 / 160

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
115 / 160

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
116 / 160

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
117 / 160

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
118 / 160

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
119 / 160

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
120 / 160

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
121 / 160

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
122 / 160

Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
123 / 160

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
124 / 160

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
125 / 160

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
126 / 160

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
127 / 160

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
128 / 160

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
129 / 160

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
130 / 160

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
131 / 160

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
132 / 160

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
133 / 160

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
134 / 160

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
135 / 160

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
136 / 160

Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
137 / 160

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
138 / 160

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
139 / 160

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
140 / 160

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
141 / 160

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and ND Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
142 / 160

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and ND Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
143 / 160

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
144 / 160

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
145 / 160

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
146 / 160

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
147 / 160

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
148 / 160

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
149 / 160

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
150 / 160

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
151 / 160

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
152 / 160

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
153 / 160

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
154 / 160

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
MS8_7911
155 / 160
Matt Starkey
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54)during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
156 / 160

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54)during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
157 / 160

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
158 / 160

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
159 / 160

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
160 / 160

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

QB Deshaun Watson

Last week following the season-ending injury to RB Nick Chubb, Watson and Chubb talked. Chubb looked Watson right in the eyes and told Watson to get a win on Sunday.

"I need it, go get it," Watson recalled from his conversation with Chubb. "And it was no smile, no joking. It was a serious face. He knows that it's in me, it's in us. And as the leader of the team and as the leader of the offense, I got to take charge of that."

Watson was able to do exactly that. Sunday was the bounce back game Watson needed, especially in the passing game. Watson demonstrated a high level of resilience on Sunday. After working through the first two games of the season where they struggled in the passing game, he found a rhythm and showcased how the Browns can use their receivers to their advantage.

Watson completed 27 of his 33 pass attempts for 289 yards and two touchdowns. His longest throw was a deep ball to WR Amari Cooper for 43 yards that resulted in a touchdown. He finished Sunday's game with a passer rating of 123.4.

Heading into Sunday's game, the Browns were confident they would be able to spread the ball around to different guys. Watson connected with six different guys in the passing game on his 27 completions, with WR Elijah Moore leading with nine targets, and Cooper right behind him with eight.

"We have seen a lot of flashes of what we can be on offense," LG Joel Bitonio said. "I think Deshaun showed today he is still building this thing and still learning but he still has that in him. Hopefully, we can build on that and keep going."

WR Amari Cooper

Cooper found his own stride on Sunday and made it difficult for the Titans cornerbacks to contain him in one-on-one matchups. He also forced four penalties on the Titans defense – two defensive pass interference calls and two defensive holding calls.

He capped off a strong performance with a 43-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Browns. Cooper was deep near the end zone and Watson saw him downfield and launched the ball, which Cooper caught and ran into the end zone for the touchdown.

Watson said that Cooper has been an excellent communicator. They'll have conversations about certain elements in game, like if Watson didn't see a certain player or a certain throw, Cooper will share what he saw with Watson.

"I just trust him," Watson said. "He's a veteran guy, he's been around for a while. So, I just got to put the ball placement in a place where he can make that play. And he's been doing a heck of a job doing."

Cooper continues to demonstrate that connection with Watson. Through the first three games, Cooper has 17 catches for 243 yards. Cooper finished Sunday's game with 116 receiving yards on seven receptions and one touchdown. He's also taking time to celebrate personal moments of success, like he did on Sunday following his touchdown.

"Fun to see Coop (Amari Cooper) celebrating – which you guys have never, ever seen before," Walker said. "I hope you all know that. He's over there chest-bumping people. That's exciting."

Related Content

news

Clutch Performers: 3 standouts who helped lead the Browns to their season opener win

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski gave DC Jim Schwartz the game ball
news

Clutch Performers: 3 standouts who helped lead the Browns to their preseason win

John Kelly Jr. and Demetric Felton Jr. combined for 88 of the Browns' 172 net rushing yards
Advertising