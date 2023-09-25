Clutch Performers: 3 standouts who helped the Browns secure a win over the Titans

QB Deshaun Watson

Last week following the season-ending injury to RB Nick Chubb, Watson and Chubb talked. Chubb looked Watson right in the eyes and told Watson to get a win on Sunday.

"I need it, go get it," Watson recalled from his conversation with Chubb. "And it was no smile, no joking. It was a serious face. He knows that it's in me, it's in us. And as the leader of the team and as the leader of the offense, I got to take charge of that."

Watson was able to do exactly that. Sunday was the bounce back game Watson needed, especially in the passing game. Watson demonstrated a high level of resilience on Sunday. After working through the first two games of the season where they struggled in the passing game, he found a rhythm and showcased how the Browns can use their receivers to their advantage.

Watson completed 27 of his 33 pass attempts for 289 yards and two touchdowns. His longest throw was a deep ball to WR Amari Cooper for 43 yards that resulted in a touchdown. He finished Sunday's game with a passer rating of 123.4.

Heading into Sunday's game, the Browns were confident they would be able to spread the ball around to different guys. Watson connected with six different guys in the passing game on his 27 completions, with WR Elijah Moore leading with nine targets, and Cooper right behind him with eight.