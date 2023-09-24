WR Amari Cooper wreaked havoc on Titans cornerbacks in Week 3 matchup

Cooper's foreshadowing came to fruition Sunday when he forced two defensive holding calls and two defensive pass interference calls. Both Bunting and Fulton had two of each.

In the second quarter, officials did not call holding when Cooper looked to be held awkwardly in the end zone.

"It was 100 percent pass interference," Cooper said. "He grabbed me and pulled me like he was running towards Deshaun (Watson). I thought Deshaun fumbled the ball or something because he grabbed me and pulled me this way. I was so confused, and it was weird. I should've kept running, though."

Cooper played a fantastic game Sunday that could've statically looked better. One call came in the second quarter when he caught a 25-yard pass and was heading up the sidelines for a touchdown. As he made a juke move on the Titans' safety to get him off balance, the referee called Cooper out of bounds.

Replay showed Cooper did not appear to step out of bounds, so head coach Kevin Stefanski called time out, hoping to challenge. Due to the referee calling the play dead, the Browns couldn't challenge the play.

"I got robbed out of a touchdown," Cooper said of the play. "The safety was cooked. I was 100 percent scoring after I made my move. I knew I didn't step out of bounds. I'm not sure why they called me out."