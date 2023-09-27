How the Browns offense matches up against the Ravens defense ahead of Week 4

The Browns will try to make their AFC North record 2-1 on Sunday as they face off against the Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium. This will be their final matchup against an AFC North opponent until Nov. 12, when they play the Ravens in Baltimore.

Cleveland will face a Baltimore defense that has unique speed and ability to get to the quarterback, as they have 12 sacks on the 2023 season. The Ravens defense has been effective in the first three weeks of the season, as they are currently sixth in defensive EPA and second in success rate. The team has also only allowed three touchdowns this season.

In Week 3, the Ravens faced the Colts and allowed an average of 3.9 yards per play. Through 16 drives, they held the Colts to just 22 points. The Colts' sole touchdown came from a 73-yard drive, their only offensive drive of more than two first downs gained and the only drive of over 50 yards.

"They are a fast defense," WR Amari Cooper said of the Ravens. "Every time you play a fast defense as an offense, you have to be on your P's and Q's because they are getting to the ball faster."

One of the Ravens' defensive stars is LB Roquan Smith, who is all over the field. He sacked Colts QB Gardner Minshew once, completed 13 tackles and only allowed one reception on three targeted passes against the Colts.

The Browns need to keep track of Smith on every play. He has played every defensive snap and has recorded double-digit tackles twice this season. Pro Football Focus has given Smith an overall grade of 88.1.