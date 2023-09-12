Rooted in attendance success in Cleveland, Stay in the Game! Network now supports strong attendance across 42 districts in Ohio

In 2015, after analyzing its data, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) decided to create and launch a community-wide campaign to galvanize support for its scholars to improve attendance and ultimately educational outcomes. The data illuminated that while chronic absenteeism (missing 10% of the school year, or 18 days) was a clear marker for decreased educational outcomes. They also noticed at 10 absences, their students reading and math scores decreased, and they were 34% less likely to graduate on time. CMSD saw this as an opportunity to intervene early and rally the community to set attendance as a priority, to help their students have a greater opportunity to thrive academically.

To do this successfully, CMSD realized the importance of shared ownership as this was a community issue to address. The "Get 2 School, You Can Make It!" attendance campaign was officially launched and rallied the community around its schools, families and students. The Cleveland Browns were proud to support this initiative and partnered with CMSD to help raise awareness around the importance of school attendance, provide incentives to students for changed behavior and help address barriers keeping students from attending school regularly.

Over the next few years, the Browns were part of the district's attendance committee, providing campaign materials to distribute throughout the community and schools, player and mascot visits, game day experiences and tickets, as well as support to help address identified barriers to attendance.

Two of the top issues identified as impacting attendance were school uniforms and the ability to help track school buses to know when buses would arrive at their scheduled stop and when their child arrived safely at school. The Browns Foundation proudly worked with the CMSD Transportation Department to provide funding to support their efforts to install GPS devices on their buses that would integrate into their current transportation software.

To help address the need for clean uniforms and clothing, the Browns Foundation partnered with Shoes and Clothes for Kids, Uniforms for Kids and CMSD to provide "Special Teams Packages" for students or families indicating uniforms or clothing as a barrier to attendance. Over the course of a few years, a total of 8,000 packages with uniforms, casual clothes, a shoe gift card, and school supplies were provided. The program was working, and students receiving the packages increased their attendance to 25%.

It was alongside the CMSD team that the Browns Foundation developed a passion for the mission, and after a strategic planning process, determined that the team could play a unique role in increasing student attendance, and narrowed the focus of the Browns Foundation to go all in on student attendance. When the Cleveland Browns agreed to partner with CMSD to support their attendance campaign, they had no idea that would become their foundation's singular mission!

Launched in 2019, Stay in the Game! Network is a statewide campaign created to promote and support attendance in Ohio schools. Leading partners include the Cleveland Browns Foundation, Columbus Crew Foundation, Ohio Department of Education and Proving Ground out of Harvard University. Together, they are committed to encouraging students to keep learning, every day.

Stay in the Game! partners with school districts to create data-informed attendance campaigns to break down barriers that keep students from regularly attending school. For students in Ohio, chronic absenteeism is defined as missing at least 10% percent of enrollment days in a school year which breaks down to missing just two days each month. Ohio's current rate of chronic absenteeism is 26.6%.

Data shows that student attendance is an indicator of academic success. Students that are not chronically absent are 6.7 times more likely to read at grade level by third grade and 9 times more likely to graduate high school on time. Regularly attending school also has positive social emotional learning outcomes and provides students with access to additional support and resources.

Incentives from the Browns and Crew such as personalized postcards, video messages, classroom visits from players and community improvement projects like turf field installments, are incorporated into district attendance plans to get students excited about attending school and learning.

Student recognition is also given throughout the school year to commend students for their commitment to good attendance. In the past, they ranged from meals from the Arby’s Foundation to recreational “Stay in the Game” rooms, equipped with games and educational resources.

"The Stay in the Game! attendance campaign has provided opportunities in our district to highlight and focus on attendance in a fun and engaging way. Our students know that when we say to 'Stay in the Game!' that means to come to school and "Stay in the Game!" while they are here," said Garfield Heights City Schools Family Supervisor of Pupil Services, Gina Wilson.

Since 2015, the Cleveland Browns Foundation has invested over $2.5 million in 42 Ohio school districts to support student attendance. Nearly 235,000 students have been positively impacted through the Stay in the Game! Network's programming, resources and interventions.

By 2030, the Network aims to have 90% of all Ohio students attending school more than 90% of the time. To learn more or get your school district involved with Stay in the Game!, visit stayinthegame.org.

Stay in the Game! Through the Years: