Browns Anthony Walker Jr. shares importance of education with Stay in the Game! Network involvement

Walker wanted to find a way to help support education and increasing school attendance, and it sparked his involvement with Stay In the Game!

"I understand how hard it is sometimes when you grow up in a difficult environment," Walker said. "How hard it is to get to school every day. Sometimes you don't have a ride. Sometimes you don't just have someone telling you and pushing you to do it. So again, like I really appreciate Stay In the Game! really pushing that initiative for those students, because at the end of the day, I know how big of a role it played in my life and I know how big of a role it will play in those kids' life."

Walker held an event at Shaker Heights Middle School on Sept. 5, where he donated backpacks and school supplies to those students. While he attended another Stay in the Game! event in the spring of 2023 at Maple Heights Milkovich Middle School, this event on Sept. 5 was one where he took care of the costs for the school supplies, as well as an ice cream truck that showed up for the students.

While at Shaker Heights Middle School, he witnessed the camaraderie of the students as they interacted with one another. And he doesn't want that element of school to be taken for granted. He equated some of the components of being on a team to being a part of group projects in school, where there is a level of learning from peers and growth in social skills.

"Just to obviously applaud them on starting the school year off strong, and just to share my story," Walker said of his involvement with Stay in the Game! "A lot of people don't think like, 'Oh, he went to school every day.' That was really hard on me with school. Obviously, I play in the NFL. I'm very fortunate for that. But I don't think I'm here without my dad pushing the academic agenda more than anything."

"My dad never said, 'Oh you're going to make it to the NFL,'" Walker continued. "He was always like, 'You're going to go to college for free because you do well academically, have great social skills and you do stuff around the school.' Pushing that more than anything. So, obviously having him really guide that was really huge for me and my life."

His dedication to school and education has translated to his football career, too, forming him into the type of teammate he is in the locker room. After attending Northwestern for college, Walker was selected by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He signed with the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in March 2021.

While Walker recognizes his success on the field as a linebacker and a part of the Browns defense, he turns back to his education and focus on academics even at this stage of his career, prompting his personal involvement with Stay in the Game!