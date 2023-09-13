How to Watch and Listen

Presented by

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Browns vs. Steelers on Monday Night Football on Sept. 18, 2023

Sep 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
23_WK2_STEELERS_WATCH&LISTEN_THUMBNAIL_2560x1440

The Browns will travel to Pittsburgh for Monday Night Football to face the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 18, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. EST.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 1-0 to start the 2023 season heading into Week 2. The Steelers are 0-1 after losing to the 49ers on Sept. 10.
  • The Browns and Steelers split their 2022 series, with Cleveland winning, 29-17, on Sept. 22, and Pittsburgh winning, 28-14, on Jan. 8.

Storylines to Watch

  • AFC North rivalry - The Browns face a second AFC North divisional rival in the Steelers in just the second week of the season. The history between the two teams and the fanbases - as well as the Steelers wanting to bounce back from a disappointing season opener - adds another layer to the Monday night's matchup.
  • Chubb in the run game - RB Nick Chubb rushed for 106 yards on 18 carries in the season opener against the Bengals, recording his 30th game of 100+ rushing yards. Chubb is also two rushing touchdowns away from joining the 50 club.
  • Dominating defense - The Browns defense stunned the Bengals in Week 1, limiting Cincinnati to 142 net yards, six first downs and 2-for-15 on third-down conversions. They also kept the Bengals to scoring just a field goal. After a strong first showing from the defense, the Browns will look to build on their success as a unit against the Steelers, bringing pressure against QB Kenny Pickett.

Watch on TV

Pregame: Sunday, 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5

Game: Monday, 8:15 p.m., ABC (WEWS News 5), ESPN+

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters

Related Links

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 4 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish)

Game: 8:15 p.m. 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish) - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish)

Announcers: Chris Rose, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

23_WK2_STEELERS_WATCH&LISTEN_2560x1440 (1)

NFL+

• Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

• Get NFL+

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns@kelseyrusso@louallendoc

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

TikTok@browns

Related Content

news

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 10, 2023
news

Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 26, 2023
news

Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 17, 2023
news

Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders on Aug. 11, 2023
news

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets on Aug. 3, 2023
news

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 8, 2023
news

Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders on Jan. 1, 2023
news

Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints on Dec. 24, 2022
news

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 17, 2022
news

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans on Dec. 4, 2022
news

Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 27, 2022
Advertising