Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Browns will travel to Pittsburgh for Monday Night Football to face the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 18, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. EST.
Matchup
- The Browns are 1-0 to start the 2023 season heading into Week 2. The Steelers are 0-1 after losing to the 49ers on Sept. 10.
- The Browns and Steelers split their 2022 series, with Cleveland winning, 29-17, on Sept. 22, and Pittsburgh winning, 28-14, on Jan. 8.
Storylines to Watch
- AFC North rivalry - The Browns face a second AFC North divisional rival in the Steelers in just the second week of the season. The history between the two teams and the fanbases - as well as the Steelers wanting to bounce back from a disappointing season opener - adds another layer to the Monday night's matchup.
- Chubb in the run game - RB Nick Chubb rushed for 106 yards on 18 carries in the season opener against the Bengals, recording his 30th game of 100+ rushing yards. Chubb is also two rushing touchdowns away from joining the 50 club.
- Dominating defense - The Browns defense stunned the Bengals in Week 1, limiting Cincinnati to 142 net yards, six first downs and 2-for-15 on third-down conversions. They also kept the Bengals to scoring just a field goal. After a strong first showing from the defense, the Browns will look to build on their success as a unit against the Steelers, bringing pressure against QB Kenny Pickett.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Sunday, 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: Monday, 8:15 p.m., ABC (WEWS News 5), ESPN+
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 4 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish)
Game: 8:15 p.m. 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish) - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish)
Announcers: Chris Rose, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
