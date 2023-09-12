Rookie Dawand Jones to take on more prominent role in Browns' offensive line

Jones played 52 offensive snaps in his debut with the Browns, and his first assignment came against Bengals defensive end and former Buckeye Sam Hubbard. As Jones matched up with Hubbard, some of his moves felt familiar – ones that he's seen before from defensive line coach Larry Johnson at Ohio State – which gave him a bit of advantage.

Jones will draw another tough assignment of edge rusher T.J. Watt when the Browns face the Steelers in Monday Night Football for Week 2. Watt has 15 career sacks against the Browns.

C Ethan Pocic recognizes the challenge that Jones is up against in Watt yet believes he can handle that matchup.

"T.J. is a great player and Dawand's a competitor," Pocic said. "So, it's just going to be one of those days where just come out and compete and play ball and have fun."

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Jones has been working with offensive line coach Bill Callahan, assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters and offensive assistant coach Jonathan Decoster to prepare for his rookie season – and now his role as a starter on the offensive line at right tackle.

"There are no red shirts in the NFL, so you never know when that opportunity is going to come," Stefanski said. "It happened in the first half of the first game and you have to be ready. He will continue to get better and then as it pertains to any matchup moving forward, it's the NFL, every week is going to be very difficult. Obviously, going into Pittsburgh is tough on every team that goes into that place. So, we'll have a plan, and we'll move forward."