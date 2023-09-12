Transactions

Browns place RT Jack Conklin on injured reserve

G Michael Dunn signed to Browns active roster from practice squad

Sep 12, 2023
The Browns have placed RT Jack Conklin (knee) on injured reserve. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Conklin would miss the remainder of the season and his injury would require surgery.

The team has also signed G Michael Dunn to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Browns have signed T Ty Nsekhe and DT Tommy Togiai to the practice squad and released CB Lorenzo Burns from the practice squad.

Conklin, a two-time first team All-Pro selection, sustained a knee injury in the second quarter against the Bengals. He has started 37 games at right tackle since joining the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

Dunn has appeared in 28 regular season games with four starts since initially joining the Browns in 2020. Last season, he appeared in eight games with two starts. The Maryland product spent Week 1 on the Browns' practice squad.

Nsekhe (6-8, 325) is in his 10th NFL season out of Texas State. Originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2012, Nsekhe has appeared in 103 regular season games with 25 starts with the Rams (2012 and 2022), Commanders (2015-18), Bills (2019-20) and Cowboys (2021). Last season, he started eight games with the Rams.

Togiai was a fourth-round pick by the Browns in 2021. He has appeared in 18 games with two starts and compiled 29 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. The Ohio State product spent training camp with the Browns and Week 1 of the regular season on the Jaguars' practice squad.

