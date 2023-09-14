Dawand Jones "can't wait" for his first start and is ready to compete against T.J. Watt

On Monday, Jones may display the lack of experience under the bright lights of prime-time action as he faces off against the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year. It will be challenging for the rookie, but he has been collaborating with Wyatt Teller to utilize his arm length to his advantage.

Jones, the biggest player on the team at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, is 120 pounds heavier than Watt. While strength isn't an issue, Watt's agility and speed could pose challenges of its own. Jones is confident in his film study of what he has seen of Watt's moves that he can use in Monday's game.

"I need to limit him to some of them, use my length and strength to my best ability," Jones said. "He leaves his chest open a bit during the passing game, so I'll use that. There are other things to it, like ensuring I get back because he is a great player."

While Jones is confident in himself, so are his teammates. QB Deshaun Watson also trusts him to perform to the best of his abilities.