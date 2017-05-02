Browns release K Brett Maher

The Cleveland Browns have waived K Brett Maher.
Maher spent the last three seasons playing in the CFL and was signed by the Browns on March 20.
The Cleveland Browns have waived K Brett Maher.
Maher spent the last three seasons playing in the CFL and was signed by the Browns on March 20.
Rosen, the 10th overall pick in 2018, has thrown for 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 24 career games
Bell was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft
Winfrey is the team's final player of its nine 2022 draft picks to sign
Cleveland to acquire a conditional 2024 draft pick from Carolina.
After five years in Cleveland, Njoku is set to enter the prime of his career in a Browns uniform
Clowney thrived in his first year in Cleveland in 2021 with nine sacks, his most in a season since 2018
Motley has appeared in five games with one start since he entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020