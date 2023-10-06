Browns see opportunity for run game to be variable and effective

"We got to be able to execute," Teller said. "If we can execute, then execute your one-on-ones. Be able to make someone miss. And that's what makes Nick (Chubb) you know so prized, is that he can make one guy miss, and even if you're not know, he can make it right. And he's awfully missed, but we got to be able to do it without him."

"To be able to pass effectively, being third and manageable, we got to be able to run the ball and run the ball early. It's something that weren't able to do yesterday," Teller said. "So, we got to be able to run the ball early and often, and whenever given the opportunity to make a big play, we got to take it. So, execute on their mistakes. Every team makes a mistake. Like I said, if 70 plays and one guy misses on a play, you got to be able to make one guy miss and make plays. But again, I'm not throwing the ball in the NFL. It is crazy difficult. I could not imagine. I just have to block the big guys who are trying to rip off their heads. And if I can do that, then I'm doing my part. And if we all do our part, our one-11th, we'll be all right."