GM Andrew Berry's top priority for bye week focuses on ball security 

Through four weeks, the Browns offense has a completion percentage of 60.9, which is 27th in the league. Their passer rating is 71.5, with only the Giants and Bengals behind them in the league.

The Browns have only completed seven passes over 20 yards. Their biggest issue, however, is their turnovers. They are currently tied for the second highest number of giveaways (10) in the NFL, just behind the Vikings who have 11.

"The number one thing that we have to do is something that Kevin (Stefanski) has preached since the day he got the job, and that's protect the football," Berry said. "We've turned the ball over ten times this season and we've lost the turnover battle in all four games that we've played this year, and quite honestly, that's not a sustainable way to win football games in the NFL. So that's really the first thing that we have to get corrected."