Transactions

Presented By

Browns sign CB Lavert Hill, waive CB Reggie Robinson II

Hill has served practice squad stints with the Chiefs, Eagles, Cardinals and 49ers

Aug 05, 2022 at 01:08 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
080522_RosterMove

The Browns made the following roster moves:

Signed CB Lavert Hill

  • Hill (5-10, 180) is a first-year player that originally signed with the Kansas Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020. The Michigan product spent the majority of his rookie season on the Chiefs' practice squad and later served stints on the Philadelphia Eagles' (2020), Arizona Cardinals' (2021) and the San Francisco 49ers' (2021) practice squads before joining the Cleveland Browns. Hill is a native of Detroit, Mich.

Waived CB Reggie Robinson II with an injury designation

Related Content

news

Browns sign WR Daylen Baldwin, waive S Nate Meadors

Baldwin is a rookie WR from Michigan

news

Browns activate OT Jack Conklin, make other roster moves

The Browns also waived WR Isaiah Weston with an injury designation and signed WR Derrick Dillon

news

Browns claim S Jovante Moffatt

Moffatt spent the last two seasons with the Browns after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2020

news

Browns place Denzel Ward, Jack Conklin on active/PUP, make other roster moves

The Browns placed two players on the active/PUP list and three other on non-football injury/illness lists

news

Browns sign QB Josh Rosen

Rosen, the 10th overall pick in 2018, has thrown for 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 24 career games

news

Browns place WR David Bell on Active/PUP

Bell was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Browns sign DT Perrion Winfrey

Winfrey is the team's final player of its nine 2022 draft picks to sign

news

Browns agree to trade QB Baker Mayfield to Panthers

Cleveland to acquire a conditional 2024 draft pick from Carolina.

news

Browns sign LB Dakota Allen

Allen has appeared in 32 games and has 19 career tackles

news

Browns sign K Cade York

The Browns have signed 8 of their 9 2022 draft picks

news

Browns sign RB D'Ernest Johnson

The 4th-year RB rushed for a career-best 534 yards in 2021

Advertising