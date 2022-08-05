Browns sign CB Lavert Hill, waive CB Reggie Robinson II

The Browns made the following roster moves:
Signed CB Lavert Hill
- Hill (5-10, 180) is a first-year player that originally signed with the Kansas Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020. The Michigan product spent the majority of his rookie season on the Chiefs' practice squad and later served stints on the Philadelphia Eagles' (2020), Arizona Cardinals' (2021) and the San Francisco 49ers' (2021) practice squads before joining the Cleveland Browns. Hill is a native of Detroit, Mich.
Waived CB Reggie Robinson II with an injury designation