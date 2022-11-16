Transactions

Presented By

Browns sign DT Ben Stille

The Browns also signed DT Roderick Perry II to the practice squad

Nov 16, 2022 at 09:18 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
111622_Stille

The Cleveland Browns have signed DT Ben Stille to the active roster from Miami's practice squad. The team also signed DT Roderick Perry II to the practice squad.

Stille(6-4, 300) is a rookie out of Nebraska, who joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. He has appeared in one career game, amassing two tackles. He spent five years at Nebraska (2017-21) and logged 148 tackles and 14.5 sacks in 53 games with 34 starts. He is a native of Ashland, Neb.

Perry is an undrafted rookie out of Illinois, who made his NFL debut last week at Miami.

Related Content

news

Browns sign DE Isaac Rochell to practice squad

Rochell has appeared in six games with the Browns this season

news

Browns sign WR Cyril Grayson to their practice squad

The Browns also waived CB Herb Miller

news

Browns designate RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich to return from injured reserve

The Browns also signed C Jordan Meredith to the practice squad

news

Browns sign Thomas Graham Jr., Herb Miller to active roster, elevate 2 others from practice squad

The Browns have signed two cornerbacks to the active roster ahead of a primetime matchup against the Bengals

news

Browns place T Joe Haeg on injured reserve

Haeg joined the Browns on Sept. 5 and appeared in one game this season.

news

Browns place LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve

Phillips suffered a pectoral injury Sunday against the Ravens that is likely season-ending

news

Browns activate LB Deion Jones, elevate 2 players from practice squad

Jones will make his Browns debut Sunday against the Ravens

news

Browns activate CB Greedy Williams, sign LB Dakota Allen to active roster, elevate two from practice squad

The Browns also elevated CB Herb Miller and WR Chester Rogers from the practice squad

news

Browns sign CB Thomas Graham Jr. to practice squad

To make room on the roster, the team released DL David Moore from the practice squad.

news

Browns designate LB Deion Jones for return

Jones was acquired via trade with the Falcons on Monday

news

Browns sign DT Tyeler Davison to practice squad

Davison has appeared in 105 games with 86 starts during time with the Saints and Falcons

Advertising