Browns sign DT Ben Stille

The Cleveland Browns have signed DT Ben Stille to the active roster from Miami's practice squad. The team also signed DT Roderick Perry II to the practice squad.
Stille(6-4, 300) is a rookie out of Nebraska, who joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. He has appeared in one career game, amassing two tackles. He spent five years at Nebraska (2017-21) and logged 148 tackles and 14.5 sacks in 53 games with 34 starts. He is a native of Ashland, Neb.
Perry is an undrafted rookie out of Illinois, who made his NFL debut last week at Miami.