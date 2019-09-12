Transactions

Browns sign G Colby Gossett to practice squad

Sep 12, 2019 at 09:43 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have signed G Colby Gossett to the practice squad. To make room on the roster, the team released CB Donnie Lewis Jr. from the practice squad.

Gossett (6-5, 330) is a guard out of Appalachian State and is officially a first-year player. Originally a sixth-round pick (213th overall) by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2018 NFL Draft, he was waived during final roster cuts and was added to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. Gossett became active after the first month of last season and went on to appear in five games (four starts) for the Cardinals. Most recently, he was a member of the New England Patriots practice squad during Week 1 of the 2019 season. Gossett hails from Cumming, Ga.

Additionally, the team released G Kyle Kalis (concussion) from injured reserve.

Related Content

news

Browns sign LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The 2nd-round draft pick is the 6th player from Cleveland's 2021 draft class to sign
news

Browns sign TE Connor Davis

Cleveland makes a roster move as the offseason program continues
news

Browns sign DT Tommy Togiai

The 4th-round DT is the 5th player from Cleveland's 2021 draft class to sign
news

Browns sign T James Hudson III

The 4th-round pick out of Cincinnati is the 4th member of the 2021 draft class to sign
news

Browns claim K Chase McLaughlin

McLaughlin spent time with the Jaguars and Jets in 2020
news

Browns sign DT Damion Square

9-year veteran gives Cleveland more depth in the middle of D-Line
news

Browns add 6 players to roster

Cleveland's roster grows to 89 following latest moves
news

Browns release DT Sheldon Richardson

Richardson started all 16 games and totaled 64 tackles last season
news

Browns sign DT Sheldon Day and 2 exclusive rights free agents

Cleveland continues to make roster moves as offseason program nears
news

Browns sign 3-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney

Former No. 1 overall pick gives the Browns another option off the edge
news

Browns re-sign CB Brian Allen

Allen joined the team late in the 2020 season
news

Browns sign veteran DT Malik Jackson

Jackson has appeared in 126 games since entering the NFL in 2012
Advertising