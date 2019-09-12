Browns sign G Colby Gossett to practice squad

Gossett (6-5, 330) is a guard out of Appalachian State and is officially a first-year player. Originally a sixth-round pick (213th overall) by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2018 NFL Draft, he was waived during final roster cuts and was added to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. Gossett became active after the first month of last season and went on to appear in five games (four starts) for the Cardinals. Most recently, he was a member of the New England Patriots practice squad during Week 1 of the 2019 season. Gossett hails from Cumming, Ga.