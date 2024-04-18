 Skip to main content
Browns sign OL Germain Ifedi

Ifedi is entering his ninth NFL season and has appeared in 102 career games

Apr 18, 2024 at 09:35 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
The Cleveland Browns have signed free agent OL Germain Ifedi. The club also placed T Justin Murray on reserve/retired.

Ifedi (6-5. 325) is entering his ninth NFL season out of Texas A&M. Originally a first-round pick by Seattle in 2016, Ifedi has appeared in 102 career games with 83 starts with the Seahawks (2016-19), Bears (2020-21) and Falcons (2023). He has made 59 career starts at right tackle and 24 right guard. Last season, he spent most of the season on the Bills' active roster but did not appear in a game.

Murray appeared in 41 career games with 20 starts. He spent part of the 2023 season on the Browns' practice squad.

