Browns sign OL Germain Ifedi

Ifedi (6-5. 325) is entering his ninth NFL season out of Texas A&M. Originally a first-round pick by Seattle in 2016, Ifedi has appeared in 102 career games with 83 starts with the Seahawks (2016-19), Bears (2020-21) and Falcons (2023). He has made 59 career starts at right tackle and 24 right guard. Last season, he spent most of the season on the Bills' active roster but did not appear in a game.