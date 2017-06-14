Transactions

Presented By

Browns sign QB DeShone Kizer

Jun 14, 2017 at 05:51 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2013/avi/browns_60px.jpg
Clevelandbrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have signed second-round pick QB DeShone Kizer.

The Browns have now signed eight of their 10 2017 draft picks, including DL Myles Garrett (first round), DL Larry Ogunjobi (third round), DB Howard Wilson (fourth round), OL Rod Johnson (fifth round), DL Caleb Brantley (sixth round), K Zane Gonzalez (seventh round) and RB Matthew Dayes (seventh round).

DeShone Kizer | QB | Notre Dame

2nd round (No. 52 overall)

Played in 25 career games at Notre Dame, starting 23…Threw for 5,809 yards and 47 TDs, while rushing for 992 yards and 18 TDs…Threw for a career-high five TDs on two occasions, tying the Notre Dame school record in 2016 for passing TDs in a road game…Majored in finance…Attended Toledo Central Catholic in Toledo, Ohio.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns elevate LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DT Roderick Perry II to active roster

Kunaszyk has appeared in 27 career games, while Perry is an undrafted rookie

news

Browns sign CB Thomas Graham Jr., make other roster moves

Graham was signed off the Bears' practice squad

news

Browns elevate LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell to active roster

WR Michael Woods II was also ruled out for the game

news

Browns place CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve

The team also signed CB Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad

news

Browns sign LB Jordan Kunaszyk to practice squad

Kunaszyk is a fourth-year veteran who has totaled 26 career games and 14 tackles

news

Browns sign OT Joe Haeg and TE Jesse James

The Browns also waived G Drew Forbes and LB Jordan Kunaszyk

news

Browns add DE Isaac Rochell, QB Josh Rosen to practice squad

Both players were with the Browns during training camp

news

Browns claim QB Kellen Mond, announce 12 practice squad members

Mond was a third-round draft selection in 2021 by the Vikings

news

Browns announce initial 53-man roster heading into 2022 season

Cleveland trimmed its roster from 73 to 53 players

news

Browns reduce roster to 73 players

The Browns waived five players, terminated the contract of Javon Wims and placed DE Chris Odom on injured reserve

news

Browns reduce roster to 80 players

The Browns have waived five players

news

Browns sign T Wyatt Miller, waive WR Travell Harris

Miller is an undrafted free agent from Central Florida

Advertising