Browns sign RB Deon Jackson to the active roster

The Cleveland Browns have signed RB Deon Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team elevated LB Charlie Thomas III and QB P.J. Walker to the active roster from the practice squad.

Jackson (5-11, 216) is officially in his third season out of Duke. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, Jackson has appeared in 27 career games with three starts for the Colts. In 2022, he recorded 236 rushing yards with one touchdown through 16 games. This season, he appeared in two games with one start and recorded 14 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards on five receptions. He has spent the past four weeks on the Browns' practice squad. Jackson will wear No. 31.

Thomas (6-3, 216) is a rookie out of Georgia Tech. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent, he has spent the entire season on the Browns' practice squad. Thomas will wear No. 35.