Browns sign RB Deon Jackson to the active roster

The Cleveland Browns have signed RB Deon Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team elevated LB Charlie Thomas III and QB P.J. Walker to the active roster from the practice squad.
Jackson (5-11, 216) is officially in his third season out of Duke. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, Jackson has appeared in 27 career games with three starts for the Colts. In 2022, he recorded 236 rushing yards with one touchdown through 16 games. This season, he appeared in two games with one start and recorded 14 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards on five receptions. He has spent the past four weeks on the Browns' practice squad. Jackson will wear No. 31.
Thomas (6-3, 216) is a rookie out of Georgia Tech. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent, he has spent the entire season on the Browns' practice squad. Thomas will wear No. 35.
Walker (5-11, 215) is officially in his fourth NFL season out of Temple. Originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017, he spent time on the Colts' practice squad from 2017-19 and with XFL's Houston Roughneck's in 2019, before joining the Panthers in 2020. During his time in Carolina, he appeared in 15 games with seven starts. Walker completed 131 of 228 passes for 1,461 yards and five touchdowns. He spent training camp this year with the Bears and has spent the entire season on the Browns' practice squad. Walker will wear No. 10.